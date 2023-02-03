Read full article on original website
Related
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Separation Anxiety – 11 Ways To Help Your Dog
Did your dog breeder tell you that French Bulldogs are one of the dog breeds more prone to developing separation anxiety than other breeds?. Why this common behavioral issue is not talked about is a mystery to me. Just like we have the right to know about physical characteristics and...
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Adoption Vs. Breeding: Pros And Cons
Frenchies are known for being loyal and loving companions, by adopting or purchasing one you will make a new furever friend for life. However, when it actually comes to getting a new puppy, it can be a tough decision to make: should you adopt or buy from a breeder?. Don’t...
pupvine.com
The Brindle French Bulldog Is Fit For Vogue
Need a lap-sized tiger with a dog brain? Say no more. Frenchie breeders have been hard at work to provide the most diverse range of coat colors and patterns, which eventually resulted in a brindle French Bulldog. While it is not the rarest coat type in the breed, you will...
pupvine.com
French Bulldog Tail Docking Debunked
Is there anyone who has seen a long-tailed French Bulldog? How fast do they dock the tails that we can’t see a full-length tail on a Frenchie? Or, perhaps there is a rule to perform French Bulldog tail docking and forever be silent about it. OK, let’s not get...
pupvine.com
Why Is My French Bulldog Puppy Eating Poop – 7 Causes
I think we can agree – eating poop is gross! Then why do some puppies keep doing it? More to the point, is your French Bulldog puppy eating poop?. If it is, first of all, I am sorry to hear that, but second of all, you’ve come to the right place!
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
CNET
A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?
Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
The White Shepherd: An American Bred German Shepherd
Earlier, we wrote about one of the people working with us at Mint Message who lost their German Shepherd Max at a young age due to infection, so we wrote an article about German Shepherds in general. To keep these articles about this amazing breed of dog going, we are going to provide you with an article about a version of the German Shepherd known as the White Shepherd.
Baby Sloth Born at Denver Zoo — Watch the Adorable Newborn Animal Snuggle up to Mom!
The Colorado zoo shared that the "mom and baby are healthy and thriving" after the Linne's two-toed sloth's birth on Jan. 26 New baby sloth alert! On Feb. 2, the Denver Zoo announced the arrival of a new Linne's two-toed sloth. The baby sloth was born on Jan. 26 to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The Colorado zoo shared the news in a Facebook post, which included an adorable video of the baby sloth acclimating to life at the zoo. In the clip, the little one snuggles with mom,...
CNET
A Vet Names His Top 5 Dog Breeds
When it come to dogs, breed might not be that important -- but that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon,...
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'
"So is a Golden Rottweiler," one user said.
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
Internet Obsessed With French Bulldog Drinking Out of a Straw: 'Influencer'
"I need a tutorial on how to train this trick," commented one TikTok user.
Laughter as Rottweiler Greets Owners by Sticking His Head Out the Cat Flap
"The dog is like save me mom. This lady is trying to put me on a diet," joked one TikTok user.
pupvine.com
Why German Shepherd Ear Cropping Is Wrong
Let’s just state this right out of the gate: you should not crop your German Shepherd’s ears. You have probably seen a lot of pictures on social media of various dogs with their ears cropped. At first, you might not think anything of it, you might not even notice it.
thehappypuppysite.com
What Is A Blue Chihuahua?
Authentic blue Chihuahua dogs have a blue tint on their fur, as well as the rim around their eyes, nose and pads of their little paws. The color of his coat will have no implications on his temperament and personality. However, studies have found that the genetic makeup of a blue Chihuahua can be tied to certain health issues in the dog.
pupvine.com
Why Is The Blue And Tan French Bulldog So Controversial?
Blue And Tan French Bulldogs are adorable to look at, but there are a lot of medical issues associated with them. Are they really worth the hype?. Frenchies in general are a very popular dog breed and they have been something of a social status symbol for a long time. Add to it the rare coat color pattern and you can see why blue Frenchies are so special.
pupvine.com
15 Best Dog Bed For Australian Shepherd Peaceful Sleep
This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links. Besides being the perfect herding dog, the Australian Shepherd is equally good as a family dog. If you are lucky to own this dog, you need to equip it with certain pet supplies, including dog crates, or dog beds. We are here to help with our list of best dog bed for Australian Shepherd.
Comments / 0