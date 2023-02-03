ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chinohills.org

SR-71 Weeknight Alternating Ramp and Lane Closures

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform work for the $10.1M Fiber Optic Installation Project on State Route 71 (SR-71) in the City of Chino Hills. This work is scheduled to take place NIGHTLY on Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Work operations may occur on ramps, mainline, and high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. Please note that these closures are dependent on contractor receiving proper materials for each job function. They can be changed or canceled at any time.
CHINO HILLS, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Multi-vehicle collision kills pedestrian by Ruby’s Restaurant

On Feb. 5 at 6:06 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a woman near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, near Ruby’s restaurant. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded and gave life-saving measures. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, authorities said.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed while crossing Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Laguna Beach Sunday evening. According to Laguna Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway. First responders treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators learned that the woman was not in the crosswalk when the crash occurred, also determining that she was struck by multiple vehicles. All of the involved drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Cold weather alert issued for SCV

A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA
scvnews.com

SCV Teachers Encouraged to Apply for California Credit Union Grant

California Credit Union invites all Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have a dream class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program. The California Credit Union spring grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles and Orange County, or credit union...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove

TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

