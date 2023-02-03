Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
VFW Friday Fish Fry is set to begin again Feb. 24
Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is pleased to announce that it will resume hosting its annual “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry dinners beginning on Feb. 24, 2023, from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. These dinners will continue through Lent and are open to the public. As in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peru police looking for individuals involved in Walmart incident
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peru Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a group of individuals Friday. According to a Peru police Facebook post, the individuals are persons of interest in an incident that took place at Walmart Thursday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peru police...
25newsnow.com
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
wjol.com
Manhattan Juvenile Missing
The Will County’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16 year old girl. Lana Roemer of Manhattan was reported missing on Sunday, February 5th. She is described as a 16 year old with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5’4″ and weighing 100...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
cityoflockport.net
Water Bill Printing Error
The City was made aware of a printing error on the most recent water bill. The return address on the payment slip is illegible and should read:
classichits106.com
OHS Pirate Poms Dance Team takes top two scores at tournament
OTTAWA — The OHS Pirate Poms competed at Hononegah this weekend in the Regional IDTA (Illinois Dance Team Association) taking first place in both Jazz, which was the highest scoring routine of the day, as well as Lyrical, coming in with the second highest score of the day. Macie Hart was also recognized as a “Rising Star” by the head judge. The team heads to State IDTA in Springfield this weekend.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Cross-country drug dealer sentenced to 27 years for for meth trafficking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A drug dealer who supplied methamphetamine to the Peoria area from across the county has been sentenced to federal prison time. 51-year-old Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriguez was sentenced in January to 324 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of ice methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of Illinois announced Friday.
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
Man shot, wounded by Aurora police officer during mental health crisis: family
The man's family said this was a mental health situation that ended in violence.
Haley Mansion fire: New details released after fire damages historic venue
JOLIET, Ill. - New details were released about a fire that erupted at The Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday. At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Joliet Fire responded to the Haley Mansion at 17 S. Center St. for reports of a fire. When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
fox32chicago.com
Man involved in domestic disturbance dies after being pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A man is dead after being pulled from the Des Plaines River in Joliet early Sunday. At 3:39 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to Heritage Place Apartments located at 400 N. Buff St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined that a...
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Illinois
One of the best restaurants in Illinois – if not in the entire country – is hiding in plain sight, west of Chicago, in the small city of Geneva. Pay a visit to Niche, and discover for yourself just why it’s so darn good. Whatever you order,...
