KARK

Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNOE TV8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
onespiritblog.com

Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs

Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm

Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas woman gives birth on her birthday in same room

BENTON, Ark. — One family in Saline County is celebrating the birth of a beautiful baby boy— on the same day that they celebrated another birth 24 years ago. "It's pretty cool," Abbi Zuber said. "Knowing that we'll always have the same birthday." It's just 24 years apart....
SALINE COUNTY, AR
tourcounsel.com

Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore

UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
kswo.com

Federal authorities looking for Arkansas fugitive

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KSWO) - The FBI’s Little Rock office and ATF New Orleans office are asking the public for help in locating a fugitive. Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas was the focus of a federal search warrant on January 31 where agents reportedly found multiple explosive devices but Mehta remains on the loose.
FORT SMITH, AR
neareport.com

Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
