ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
KARK
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open. Officials with the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce confirmed with the Arkansas Times on Monday a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Whataburger on Maumelle Boulevard. Chamber Officials said...
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
KNOE TV8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
onespiritblog.com
Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
talkbusiness.net
John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm
Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas woman gives birth on her birthday in same room
BENTON, Ark. — One family in Saline County is celebrating the birth of a beautiful baby boy— on the same day that they celebrated another birth 24 years ago. "It's pretty cool," Abbi Zuber said. "Knowing that we'll always have the same birthday." It's just 24 years apart....
tourcounsel.com
Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Jefferson County sheriffs investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
Conway community members continue to search for missing teen Tanvi Marupally
Conway community members continue to search for a missing junior high student who has not been seen or heard from in more than two weeks.
kswo.com
Federal authorities looking for Arkansas fugitive
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KSWO) - The FBI’s Little Rock office and ATF New Orleans office are asking the public for help in locating a fugitive. Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas was the focus of a federal search warrant on January 31 where agents reportedly found multiple explosive devices but Mehta remains on the loose.
neareport.com
Former Arkansas State Senator Sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
WASHINGTON – A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Little Rock police officer involved in Sunday afternoon shooting
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
