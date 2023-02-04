ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Lady Scots claim SAC regular season title after win over Pinecrest

By Brandon Hodge Sports Writer
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSF1A_0kcC9cBx00
The Lady Scots’ Morgan Thompson (white) drives in on Pinecrest’s Jada Dokes (dark green) during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game. Thompson had 22 points in the win. Photos| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — On Monday night, the Lady Scots (14-7, 10-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) needed a 3 from Alicia McClain to force overtime and pull out a 46-43 win against the Pinecrest Patriots (10-6, 8-2 SAC). In Friday night’s rematch of the two teams, however, the Lady Scots had to protect a fourth quarter lead after Pinecrest, who trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter, made it a four-point game with under a minute to go.

But, as they’ve always done in conference action this season, the Lady Scots found a way to grind out another win, defeating Pinecrest 50-45 en-route to claiming their first ever regular season Sandhills Athletic Conference title and first regular season conference championship since 2014-15, when Scotland was a part of the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

After starting the season 0-3 with losses to Purnell Swett, Fairmont, and Marlboro County, Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain had no doubt that his team could still win the SAC.

“I just knew it,” Roshien McClain said. “The way we played against Purnell (Swett) twice, the way we played against Fairmont twice, the way we played against Marlboro twice, I still knew that we could win the conference.”

Roshien McClain said he doesn’t want another conference title drought after this season for his team though.

He wants to build on the season and continue to turn Lady Scots basketball around.

“I’m trying to build, not a team, a program,” he said. “You know where this program was at five years (ago) before I got here; it wasn’t good. I don’t know what it was, but I know that you’ve gotta build players from Parks and Rec, middle school, up to play basketball and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been going to Parks and Rec games. I went to one…and saw 30 girls playing basketball. I went to the middle school game here (at Scotland) against Carver and Spring Hill; saw some things I liked. It’s just about building a program, not a team.”

The Lady Scots trailed 5-0 early in the first quarter before Morgan Thompson hit a 3-pointer and a floater to put them down 7-5. After a bucket by Madison Dixon, the Lady Scots took a 10-9 lead and would go on a 12-0 run to end the period up 20-9, which included a buzzer-beating layup by Alicia McClain.

Two Thompson layups and two free throws by Alicia McClain were all the Lady Scots could muster on offense in the second quarter. Defensively, the Lady Scots were outscored 12-6 in the frame, but still took a 26-21 advantage into halftime.

The Patriots were able to make it 25-23 in the opening moments of the third quarter before a Thompson free throw and a Madysan Hammonds 3-ball put the Lady Scots back up 30-23. An 8-0 run would ensue for the Patriots, however, as the Patriots led 31-30, but the Lady Scots were, again, able to close a quarter out on a run, as they scored eight straight points to lead 38-31 at the end of the period.

Seven straight points by Thompson in the fourth quarter put the Lady Scots up 45-34, their largest lead of the game. However, a 10-3 stretch where the Patriots outscored the Lady Scots would follow, as a corner 3-pointer by Pinecrest’s Aniyah McGregor made it 48-44 with 48.9 seconds left in the game. Despite missing four straight free throws with under a minute to go, the Lady Scots were able to close out another close contest against Pinecrest.

Thompson had 22 points for the Lady Scots, while Alicia McClain had 13 points. Hammonds finished the game with nine points, all on 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Pinecrest’s Jakaya Scott had a game-high 26 points.

Roshien McClain discussed the fight his team had to overcome a feisty Patriots team.

“That’s a tough team,” Roshien McClain said. “We knew that they were gonna come in and try to get one, but I liked the way we started; our start was great and we stayed solid the rest of the quarters. We worked on them (Pinecrest) driving; (Zanodiya McNair) drove a lot the last time (on Monday) to get 16 (points), tonight she had three points. So, that was real key. Our defense was really key tonight and they’re probably gonna have to play like that again cause we’re probably gonna see them again for the conference championship. So, we’ll have to be prepared for them again. I’m just happy right now.”

The Lady Scots will host Westover on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in a nonconference game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
hokenews.com

Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies

By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

District Spelling Bee set for Wednesday

LAURINBURG– The annual Scotland County Schools district-wide spelling bee will be held Wednesday at the AB Gibson Center. The participants in this year’s spelling bee are:. Jelyric Jackson, sixth grader from Carver Middle School. Charlie Fowler, fourth grader from Laurel Hill Elementary School. Jazaria McCrimmon, eighth grader from...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Woman charged in murder of newborn in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, of Rockingham. Harris’ arrest is in connection with the newborn baby that was located deceased on Thursday, January 26, 2023, along railroad tracks in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy