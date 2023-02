ODESSA — It’s officially the month of love and cupid’s arrow may be caught flying at the Keystone Recreation Center next weekend. The center will host its inaugural Night of Sparks Sweetheart Dance in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The dance is free to attend for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Keystone Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa.

ODESSA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO