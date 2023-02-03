Edmonds College faculty member Audineh Asaf will have her artwork, Woman.Life.Freedom. displayed through several outlets over the next several weeks, including at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the campus of the University of Washington in February. Asaf, the chair of the art department at Edmonds, created her body of work to amplify the voice and visibility of Iranian women who are bravely defying tyranny and protesting for their freedoms.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO