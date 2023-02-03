ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts

Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Still no internet for Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday. In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lunar New Year 5K fundraiser Feb. 26 to benefit health foundation

The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is hosting a fundraising 5K run Sunday, Feb. 26. The run will take place on Shoreline’s Interurban Trail, but participants are also able to participate remotely by logging their results online. The race begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 and tickets are $35. More information and registration can be found here.
SHORELINE, WA
Meet Your Match dog adoption event at Peace of Mind Brewing Feb. 11

Peace of Mind Brewing is setting up perfect pairs before Valentine’s Day at the Meet Your Match dog adoption event Saturday, Feb. 11. Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. Those looking to make a life-long connection with these rescue dogs can meet them at 18411 Highway 99 from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
SEATTLE, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year

Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala. Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Edmonds College faculty member shining a light on unrest in Iran with her artwork

Edmonds College faculty member Audineh Asaf will have her artwork, Woman.Life.Freedom. displayed through several outlets over the next several weeks, including at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the campus of the University of Washington in February. Asaf, the chair of the art department at Edmonds, created her body of work to amplify the voice and visibility of Iranian women who are bravely defying tyranny and protesting for their freedoms.
SEATTLE, WA

