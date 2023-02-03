Read full article on original website
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive for families in need Feb. 10-11
Washington Kids in Transition will be holding a food drive on Friday, Feb.10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will take place at the agency’s distribution center at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B, in Lynnwood.
Still no internet for Edmonds School District
Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday. In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”
Lunar New Year 5K fundraiser Feb. 26 to benefit health foundation
The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is hosting a fundraising 5K run Sunday, Feb. 26. The run will take place on Shoreline’s Interurban Trail, but participants are also able to participate remotely by logging their results online. The race begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 and tickets are $35. More information and registration can be found here.
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
City council Feb. 6 to consider higher fines for speeding, changes to waste management
The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 6 work session is scheduled to discuss changes to the city’s waste management practices and a proposal to add a $25 traffic safety fee for all speeding violations. Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson is also scheduled to present an ordinance that would...
Meet Your Match dog adoption event at Peace of Mind Brewing Feb. 11
Peace of Mind Brewing is setting up perfect pairs before Valentine’s Day at the Meet Your Match dog adoption event Saturday, Feb. 11. Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. Those looking to make a life-long connection with these rescue dogs can meet them at 18411 Highway 99 from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Sponsor spotlight: Melissa Irons named Remodeler of the Year
Melissa Irons of Irons Brothers Construction Inc. was named 2022 Remodeler of the Year during the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) recent year-end gala. Each year, MBAKS recognizes members in various categories, including Spirit of Service, Emerging Leader, Moving the Market, Associate of the Year, Remodeler...
Edmonds College faculty member shining a light on unrest in Iran with her artwork
Edmonds College faculty member Audineh Asaf will have her artwork, Woman.Life.Freedom. displayed through several outlets over the next several weeks, including at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery on the campus of the University of Washington in February. Asaf, the chair of the art department at Edmonds, created her body of work to amplify the voice and visibility of Iranian women who are bravely defying tyranny and protesting for their freedoms.
