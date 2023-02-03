Read full article on original website
bcsdschools.net
SFM Students Qualify for Beginner Honor Band Students
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its SFM band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
bcsdschools.net
BCSD Recognizes National School Counseling Week
National School Counseling Week is a special week to honor school counselors for their vital part of the educational process for all students. The week is promoted and sponsored primarily by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). Schools all over Berkeley County and elsewhere in our great nation will be...
bcsdschools.net
GCH Recognizes its 2023 SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING RECIPIENTS
The results are in! Goose Creek High would like to recognize all our students who placed and received honorable mentions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. All awards were given in the South Carolina Lowcountry Art Region, which is administrated by the Savannah College of Art and Design. To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
walterborolive.com
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
holycitysinner.com
FAA Halts Departures and Restricts Airspace Around Charleston for “National Security Effort”
UPDATE at 2:43 pm – The balloon has been downed by the U.S. military and an operation is now underway to recover the debris. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today issued a ground stop for three airports in the Carolinas as a suspected Chinese spy balloon (right) floats through the area. The FAA also restricted airspace near Myrtle Beach and Wilmington, North Carolina.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
holycitysinner.com
Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday
Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
live5news.com
$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
