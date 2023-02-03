Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
radionwtn.com
West Tennessee Native T.G. Sheppard To Perform At The Dixie
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Humboldt native, T.G. Sheppard, brings country-pop rhythms to The Dixie stage Saturday, February 11, 2023. The country music legend’s performance begins at 3 p.m. T.G. is ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time, making him one of the most popular live performers on tour today.
WBBJ
Jackson photography studio moves to a new location
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local business had a big re-opening. The grand re-opening of Lasting Impressions By Lucy Photography studio was held on Saturday. The studio’s photo shoots include head shots, birthday shots, church events, parties, boudoir, and much more available. Owner Renee Fisher tells us about her inspiration...
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Director of School’s Applauds School Board Members
Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins says his school board works hard for staff and students. Director Watkins said the county is in good hands with decisions made by the seven members.(AUDIO) The Director said a strong school board plays a big role in having a successful school...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/03/23 – 2/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carlisle County Sheriff's Office arrests wanted fugitive
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY- A wanted fugitive was arrested by the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office on Friday. 42-year-old Wayne Daugherty was wanted in Carlisle County for a 2020 theft near Kirbyton, KY. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies received an anonymous tip on Friday, giving Daughtery's most recent location. On top of his...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
