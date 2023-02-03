Read full article on original website
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
60 animals killed in fire on Connecticut farm that serves kids in need
Dozens of animals were killed in a fire that tore through a Connecticut barn late Saturday night, wiping out nearly all the livestock. Firefighters were called to the Prospect farm, which doubles as a non-profit serving kids in need, around 11:25 p.m., the local Fox affiliate station reported. The smoke-eaters battled the blaze but were unable to reach any of the roughly 60 animals trapped inside due to the intense heat and flames, the Prospect fire chief told the outlet. Farm owner Kelly Cronin told Fox that she lost mini horses, donkeys, alpacas, ducks, geese and pigs in the fire. She...
Eyewitness News
How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Things To Do Around the Hartford, CT Area With Kids This Week
Every Monday, Macaroni KID Hartford, CT shares our picks for FIVE things to do with your kids around the Hartford area over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Hartford's picks for the five things to do with your kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
'HORRIFIC': 150 cats trapped with dead couple in NY 'hoarding house,' some 'in the walls'
A couple was found dead in their “dilapidated” Westchester County home this week with a hoard of 150 starving cats, some of them trapped in the walls, animal rescuers said Friday as they seek help with their “largest rescue” ever.
Eyewitness News
Non-profit that provides animal therapy loses animals in barn fire
PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Over 50 animals have died after a barn fire last night in Prospect. The barn belonged to Kelly’s Kids, a non-profit that provides animal therapy to children and seniors. “I lost 60 of my best friends in one night,” said Kelly Cronin, Owner of Kelly’s...
darientimes.com
In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's
"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food
A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
hamlethub.com
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
ctexaminer.com
A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees
We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
mycouriertribune.com
His Debilitating Back Pain Lasted Decades, Until a New Implant Changed Everything
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- After living with disabling low back pain for nearly 30 years, Dennis Bassett, 64, finally has a new lease on life. The Hempstead, N.Y., native injured his back in the 1980s when helping a friend. He tried everything to relieve his back pain, from self-medication, acupuncture, and chiropractor work to steroid injections, physical therapy and exercise.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
Yale Daily News
Yale experts explain this year’s irregularly warm and wet winter
Despite the extreme winter weather advisory for this Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise back up to the 40s and 50s starting Sunday, indicating that this winter has been the warmest — and perhaps the most unpredictable — that Connecticut has seen in the last couple of years.
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
