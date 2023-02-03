ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

60 animals killed in fire on Connecticut farm that serves kids in need

Dozens of animals were killed in a fire that tore through a Connecticut barn late Saturday night, wiping out nearly all the livestock. Firefighters were called to the Prospect farm, which doubles as a non-profit serving kids in need, around 11:25 p.m., the local Fox affiliate station reported. The smoke-eaters battled the blaze but were unable to reach any of the roughly 60 animals trapped inside due to the intense heat and flames, the Prospect fire chief told the outlet. Farm owner Kelly Cronin told Fox that she lost mini horses, donkeys, alpacas, ducks, geese and pigs in the fire. She...
PROSPECT, CT
Eyewitness News

How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call. “We...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Heart to heart, the warning signs of cardiovascular disease

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Knowing the warning signs and symptoms and making healthy lifestyle changes can be key for women to own their heart health. Dr. Heather Swales, the director of the Women’s Heart Wellness Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, joined Lisa […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Non-profit that provides animal therapy loses animals in barn fire

PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Over 50 animals have died after a barn fire last night in Prospect. The barn belonged to Kelly’s Kids, a non-profit that provides animal therapy to children and seniors. “I lost 60 of my best friends in one night,” said Kelly Cronin, Owner of Kelly’s...
darientimes.com

In the Suburbs: Remembering the good times at Penny's

"To our valued customers, employees and friends, It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is permanently closed.We want to thank all of our loyal customers, and dedicated staff for all their support throughout the years. Our Norwalk location will remain open to serve you."
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT
ctexaminer.com

A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees

We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
DARIEN, CT
mycouriertribune.com

His Debilitating Back Pain Lasted Decades, Until a New Implant Changed Everything

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- After living with disabling low back pain for nearly 30 years, Dennis Bassett, 64, finally has a new lease on life. The Hempstead, N.Y., native injured his back in the 1980s when helping a friend. He tried everything to relieve his back pain, from self-medication, acupuncture, and chiropractor work to steroid injections, physical therapy and exercise.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley

A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Yale Daily News

Yale experts explain this year’s irregularly warm and wet winter

Despite the extreme winter weather advisory for this Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise back up to the 40s and 50s starting Sunday, indicating that this winter has been the warmest — and perhaps the most unpredictable — that Connecticut has seen in the last couple of years.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy