ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raider Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2023 Baseball promotional calendar, which features season-long promotions, theme nights and fun in-game activities. MTSU Baseball opens up the home slate on February 21 with $1 Opening Day Tuesday. Don't miss the home opener against SEMO with $1 tickets, hot...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

#21 Blue Raiders sweep Princeton and Alabama A&M in Sunday Doubleheader

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee looked to string together its' first three-match win streak of the young season together at the Adams Tennis Complex on Sunday, and the 21st ranked Blue Raiders did just that with a pair of wins over Princeton, beating the Tigers 5-2, and Alabama A&M, defeating the Bulldogs 7-0.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders win four events at the Jaguar Invitational

Birmingham, Ala. – Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition and won four events in Birmingham. · Lesego Mpshe won the women's mile race with a time of 5:01.61 in her first time running the event this indoor season. · Senior Purity Sanga won the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Varjun in top 10 after first day of Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate

STATESBORO, Ga. — Three players representing Middle Tennessee men's golf wrapped up the first day of play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate on Sunday. Markus Varjun, Tate Heintzelman and Luke Perkins hit the course for MTSU's first golf action of the spring semester, with Varjun pacing the trio.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy