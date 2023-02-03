ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River Parish, LA

Center Light and Champion

Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 News Staff Sun, 02/05/2023 - 20:52 Image Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Body Press Release received from Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD: Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023, for disinfection purposes. - Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent
CENTER, TX
ktalnews.com

Hoodies confiscated from Airline High students leaves parents upset

BOSSIER City, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents are lashing out online after Airline High School officials confiscated students’ hoodies during one of the coldest days of the year. Kayla Wilson has two daughters and a nephew that attends Airline High School. “Now I do understand rules are rules, but...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Multiplatinum recording artist E-40 donates $100K to Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University. According to officials, the funds will benefit the University’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Webster parish hosts police training session for multiple law enforcement agencies

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers from 28 various agencies gathered in Minden on Feb. 2 for an all-day training session. At a time when use of force and race and policing is a major issue, more than 150 officers and deputies came out for the free 8-hour session. Planning for the session began in October of 2022 and was finally put to the test Feb. of this year (2023). They focused on topics that included bias-based diversity and situational awareness. Also, a part of the day’s training was de-escalation and proper use of force.
MINDEN, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Nestled along the banks of the Cane River in Louisiana, Natchitoches is a charming and historic city that offers visitors a unique blend of Southern hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and beautiful natural surroundings. So whether you’re interested in exploring the city’s vibrant history, experiencing its cultural offerings, or simply soaking up the tranquil beauty of the Cane River, Natchitoches is the perfect destination.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Mansfield woman dies in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police says a second woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday. This follows a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville less than 8 hours prior. Around 6:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 north of LA...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA: January 2023 Report

January 2023 witnessed a great advance for families and youth in Shreveport, with a ribbon-cutting for a project called The Harbor. A plan in the works for almost eight years, it will provide a one-stop shop for parents and students seeking help in the myriad areas challenging families today. Repurposing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
ktalnews.com

Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
SHREVEPORT, LA

