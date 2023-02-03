ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

4-H District Livestock Show 2023

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. $45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST. |. On Friday, Feb. 3, lawmakers passed two bills on the appropriation of $45 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable

Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy