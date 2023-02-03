Read full article on original website
Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
4-H District Livestock Show 2023
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. $45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST. |. On Friday, Feb. 3, lawmakers passed two bills on the appropriation of $45 million...
How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system
A meeting of about 200 Louisiana principals held prior to last week’s LHSAA annual convention helped set the path for one of the most congenial conventions in recent years, according several principals and the LHSAA. The pre-convention meeting were pulled together by a group of principals, including Northwood's Shannon...
Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union
Following a nearly four-year fight for police accountability after her son's death, Mona Harden will be in Washington waiting for progress from the president.
Meet the Candidates: LaSalle Parish teacher Danny Cole is first Democrat to declare run for Governor
There is now a declared Democrat in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor. He is Daniel “Danny” Cole, a Pentecostal minister. Cole is also a teacher at Bolton High in Alexandria and he believes Louisiana does not invest enough in education. “I’m going to attack that...
Will Sutton: Black school children need home, community, school support
Louisiana has an education problem that starts in our homes, in our neighborhoods, in our municipalities and in our parishes. Collectively, we know we have a problem — yet we ignore it. Black people comprise about 13% of the nation's population. Black children comprise about 13% of the national...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
Slaughter Community Charter School becomes first in La. to allow resource officers to carry rifles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Slaughter Community Charter School Board unanimously approved a measure that will arm their school resource officers (SROs) with rifles. The decision comes amid discussions around student safety, specifically after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. SCCS is the first school in Louisiana to allow...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes
The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
Former Louisiana State Senator Elbert Guillory Announces Candidacy for Lieutenant Governor
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announced yesterday that he will be running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana. Guillory made the announcement at a press conference at Alexandria's Hotel Bentley. The 78-year-old attorney and politician from Opelousas has devoted 50 years of his life to public service. He joined the U.S....
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
Special session on insurance wraps up after lawmakers gave final approval to incentives for insurers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session on Friday (Feb. 3) that was focused on the state’s insurance crisis. Lawmakers gave final approval to House bills 1 and 2. HB 1 places $45 million into a state fund to incentivize insurance companies to write policies in...
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
Our youths deserve better than Angola, the most notorious prison in the world
“Angola, Can You Hear Us,” recently shortlisted for an Oscar, shines light through both the film and its related activism on the shameful legacy of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or as it is more commonly known, Angola, the most notorious prison in the world. Instead of making reforms, Louisiana...
A new law lets people with felonies sit on juries. Most Louisiana parishes haven't followed it.
A state law allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials. Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana...
Moon Griffon to speak at February GOP Roundtable
Moon Griffon, Louisiana talk show host, will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon – Event) Doors open at 11:15.
