Leland, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Crews begin work to clean and paint water tower near Murray Middle School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work has started to clean, recoat and paint the Veteran’s Park Water Tower near Murray Middle School. “Throughout the duration of the project, the entire water tower will be covered in a shroud to keep paint and other debris from escaping. All staging and work will take place inside CFPUA’s easement around the tower, and no traffic impacts are anticipated at the park or nearby schools,” said the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in its January newsletter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Portion of Spartanburg Ave to close in Carolina Beach for stormwater work

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to through traffic on Feb. 6. According to the announcement, the portion from 2nd to 3rd streets will be closed to allow crews to work on a stormwater project. The town stated that the road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
carolinajournal.com

Republican Pender County commissioner resigns seat

Newly elected Pender County Board of Commissioners member Jimmy Tate is stepping aside. In an interview with WECT in Wilmington, Tate claims he has experienced both racist and homophobic comments from fellow commission members. “If my differences bother people that bad, I am going to return the seat to the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

WILMINGTON, NC
WILMINGTON, NC

