4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
WECT
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s best-known public servants, retired Captain Wilbur Jones Jr., received one of the state’s highest honors Tuesday evening, when Mayor Bill Saffo presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the Wilmington City Council’s meeting. In presenting...
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WECT
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Representatives from Cape Fear Community College will be on-site to answer your questions about...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
WECT
Crews begin work to clean and paint water tower near Murray Middle School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work has started to clean, recoat and paint the Veteran’s Park Water Tower near Murray Middle School. “Throughout the duration of the project, the entire water tower will be covered in a shroud to keep paint and other debris from escaping. All staging and work will take place inside CFPUA’s easement around the tower, and no traffic impacts are anticipated at the park or nearby schools,” said the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in its January newsletter.
WECT
Portion of Spartanburg Ave to close in Carolina Beach for stormwater work
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a portion of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed to through traffic on Feb. 6. According to the announcement, the portion from 2nd to 3rd streets will be closed to allow crews to work on a stormwater project. The town stated that the road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m.
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair to take place at UNCW, public invited to view projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that their CESTEM program will host the Southeastern Regional Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 11. According to the announcement, the event will take place at the Watson College of Education on UNCW’s campus. The public will...
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
WECT
Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility
WECT
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day. SCDNR will have a boat searching the water...
carolinajournal.com
Republican Pender County commissioner resigns seat
Newly elected Pender County Board of Commissioners member Jimmy Tate is stepping aside. In an interview with WECT in Wilmington, Tate claims he has experienced both racist and homophobic comments from fellow commission members. “If my differences bother people that bad, I am going to return the seat to the...
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
