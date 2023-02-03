Read full article on original website
Are All Those Trains Rolling Through San Angelo Safe?
Growing up near a railroad, I often found comfort in the distant sound of a train whistle at night. For many, railroads represent a reason for fear. This week, an evacuation zone one mile around a fiery train crash in Ohio has disrupted life in the small town of East Palestine. The photos and videos are scary. Other high-profile train derailments in West Virginia and other parts of the country have disrupted lives for months.
San Angelo LIVE!
Wild West? Santa Fe SUV Crashes on Paseo De Vaca
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe escaped a rollover crash on a quiet San Angelo neighborhood street Monday afternoon. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Long, the Santa Fe SUV left the roadway on Paseo De Vaca near S. Bishop St., struck a tree and rolled onto its side.
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 84-year old woman and a 91-year old man died Feb. 3 in San Angelo as a result of a fatal crash. At approximately 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 87, Monica Kahn was driving a pickup truck southbound with Robert Jakob Kahn in the passenger seat.
Dog causes two crashes on Houston Harte
Traffic on Houston Harte in San Angelo was reduced to a single lane after two crashes that started because of a dog on the expressway.
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash Shuts Down Knickerbocker Rd. Sunday Night
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash Sunday evening shut down traffic at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Sunset Dr. San Angelo Police sent out a Nixle alert advising motorists to avoid the intersection shortly after 8 p.m. Reporters at the scene say a white SUV and a...
San Angelo LIVE!
Headwinds Hit Coliseum Renovation Bond
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County commissioners agreed to investigate the options where the county would hold a bond referendum to pay for an approximate $40 million upgrade to the existing San Angelo Coliseum. The remodel envisions expanding the seating of the coliseum built in 1959 from just under 5,000 seats to 10,000 seats (when floor seating is used), remodeling the rest rooms, adding a food court, and adding VIP boxes.
San Angelo LIVE!
Coming Soon: A Large Natural Gas Pipeline Across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX — Four energy companies have banded together to construct a large, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline from Waha near Pecos to Katy and the proposed route will see it traverse across southern Tom Green County. The 490-mile long pipeline will aid in delivering natural gas from...
San Angelo LIVE!
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
Wall VFD rescue vehicle flips while headed to crash
On Wednesday, February 1, a Wall VFD rescue vehicle, with three first responders on board, was responding to a crash when it overturned after losing traction on the ice-covered road.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Mail Theft & Car Theft Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – Six suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours including drug possession, mail theft and stealing a vehicle. 26-year-old Ray Fuentes was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Theft of Mail, less than 10 addresses,...
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
Car Care After the Winter Storm
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With this week’s winter storm in the rearview mirror many people are hopping back in their vehicles and getting on the move. However, the weather may have not only affected people’s vehicles during the storm, but could continue to affect them if not taken care of. Owner of Premier Automotive in […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Powerball Drawing Tonight Over $700 Million
SAN ANGELO — The Powerball has grown to the 9th largest jackpot in history. The estimated jackpot for the Powerball lottery is set at $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million. The last Powerball drawing was on February 4, 2023, and the winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, with a Powerball of 10.
cosatx.us
City fills engineer, assistant engineer positions
City Engineer Kevin Pate, left, and Assistant City Engineer Zef Mendoza. The City of San Angelo recently named Kevin Pate as city engineer and Zeferino Mendoza as assistant city engineer. Pate has nearly 40 years of engineering experience that span across the defense, energy and civil infrastructure sectors. Prior to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Online Solicitation, DWI & Drugs Tops Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 19 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession, Online Solicitation of a Minor, and DWI. 35-year-old Ysaias Rodriguez was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies for Online...
San Angelo LIVE!
Driver Killed in San Angelo was a Holocaust Survivor
"Bob Kahn fled Nazi Germany with his family in the late 1930s when he was 7, and they relocated as refugees in New York. Kahn’s father, Herman, who fought for Germany in World War I, was taken from the family home by Nazis one night in November 1938. It was a night Nazis referred to as Kristallnacht, or night of the broken glass, for the shattered windows in streets during the violent, anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum," reported the local paper.
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
