Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office. Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges. “Safe...
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
Wanted: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office seeks applicants for new Citizens Academy
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 24 people, but it has nothing to do with a criminal investigation. Instead, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office is looking for people to take part in a newly created Citizens Academy, whose goal is to “build a better understanding” of law-enforcement efforts in […]
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
WECT
Robeson County sophomore brought loaded gun onto school campus, 2nd incident this year district says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old student was suspended for a year on Tuesday after the district said she brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School. The gun was discovered after the student was searched by the school administration and law enforcement found the loaded handgun in her possession.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a...
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WECT
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved changes to prevent people from sleeping on county property and the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
WECT
New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
Comments / 2