Columbus County, NC

WECT

Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC

