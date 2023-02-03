An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

DILLON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO