The UK’s new car market has grown for six consecutive months, new figures show.Some 131,994 new cars were registered last month, up 14.7% on January 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.Electrified vehicles are driving the increase.Registrations of hybrid electric vehicles were 40.6% higher in January than during the same month in 2022.The industry and market are in transitionMike Hawes, SMMTThe market share for pure electrics was 13.1%, down from an average of 16.6% last year.A new SMMT forecast anticipates total registrations across the whole of 2023 will reach 1.79 million, up 11.1% on last year.The industry...

1 DAY AGO