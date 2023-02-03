Montgomery County Recreation’s Germantown Indoor Swim Center will host Swim and Dive METROS this week, bringing hundreds of athletes and spectators to the area. The Germantown Indoor Swim Center will be on a modified schedule throughout the week. Limited closures will affect programming Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 10 at noon. The facility will be closed to the public from noon Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO