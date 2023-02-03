Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Recreation to Host Swim and Dive METROS
Montgomery County Recreation’s Germantown Indoor Swim Center will host Swim and Dive METROS this week, bringing hundreds of athletes and spectators to the area. The Germantown Indoor Swim Center will be on a modified schedule throughout the week. Limited closures will affect programming Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 10 at noon. The facility will be closed to the public from noon Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11.
Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Set For Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12 p.m.
Reporters interested in asking Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity to do so during this week’s virtual media briefing starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 9. Public Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis, Chief of Public Health Services Dr. James Bridgers and Public Health Emergency Preparedness...
Sheree Renée Thomas, Author of ‘Black Panther: Panther’s Rage,’ on Thursday, Feb. 23, Joins MCPL Contemporary Conversations Event on ‘Afrofuturism and Diversity in Sci-Fi’
Sheree Renée Thomas, a New York Times best-selling writer and two-time World Fantasy Award-winning author, will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, as Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) continues its Contemporary Conversations series with a presentation recognizing February as Black History Month. Ms. Thomas will speak at the free event at the Rockville Memorial Library on “Afrofuturism and Diversity in Sci-Fi.”
