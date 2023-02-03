Read full article on original website
Findlay Suffers Narrow Loss to #21 Ashland
Ashland, Ohio- Just two weeks after winning the Great Midwest Championship, the Roughnecks traveled back to Kates Gymnasium to take on the #21 Ashland Eagles in a regular season dual. With the two teams going back-and-forth throughout the day, it was the Eagles who came away with the 20-19 win.
Oilers Selected as Scholar All-America Team
Findlay, Ohio- The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).
University of Findlay Ruscilli Bookstore Reopens in Partnership With Barnes & Noble College
At the end of 2022, the University of Findlay entered into a partnership with Barnes & Noble College (BNC), allowing them to manage all course materials, retail and online operations for the University of Findlay Ruscilli Bookstore. To allow BNC to offer an expanded assortment of UF apparel, gifts, school supplies, and more, the bookstore was closed from Jan. 30 – Feb. 4th. Now fully renovated, the Ruscilli Bookstore is back open to students and families, and the Barnes & Noble website is up and running.
