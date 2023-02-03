Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland News
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes lose 4th straight, Michigan runs away 77-69 SundayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide
Warren-based Gardner White has opened La-Z-Boy Recliner Galleries at all 12 of its stores statewide. The collaboration between the two iconic Michigan furniture industry giants (La-Z-Boy is based in Monroe) […] The post Gardner White Opens La-Z-Boy Galleries in 12 Stores Statewide appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
5 great deals under $30 to check out during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While Ann Arbor Restaurant Week can be a chance to try out a high-end, wallet-stretching restaurant for a more affordable price, it can also be an opportunity to score some cheap(er) eats. Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is Sunday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, and features...
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
Top Hotels in Metro Detroit 2023
Selected by AAA and DBusiness for hospitality excellence The post Top Hotels in Metro Detroit 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
whmi.com
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks
The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
2 Michigan-based companies score Top 10s in a national workplace survey
Scores of companies either headquartered in Michigan or with a significant presence in the state have been named a 2023 Top Workplace in the national contest that celebrates outstanding employers. Two companies headquartered in Michigan — Detroit-based Ally Financial and Southfield-based Credit Acceptance— were ranked in the Top 10 in...
From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming
MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
Comments / 0