LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team went toe-to-toe with another ranked Pac-12 foe and came up just short of a third upset win of the season in falling 81-75 in double overtime to visiting No. 22 Arizona today at Galen Center. The game tied up 10 times, including twice in the second OT frame before the Wildcats made their winning push in the final minute to win it. USC goes to 17-6 overall and to 7-5 in Pac-12 play with the home loss, while Arizona improves to 18-5, 8-4. USC rebounded from an early five-point deficit and held Arizona to just six points in the second quarter to work into a 24-18 halftime lead on 42.9 percent shooting in those first 20 minutes. The Wildcats were shooting 32.1 percent from the floor to that point, and USC was up on the boards 15-1 by the break. At the close of regulation, with the score knotted at 58-58, USC was shooting 45.8 percent to edge out Arizona's 42.4 effort. USC had hit six 3-pointers to two from the Wildcats, and USC was up on the boards 31-25 entering overtime. After two rounds of OT, Arizona had bumped its 3-point total to five, making three in overtime to help overtake the Trojans. When the dust finally settled on the Wildcats' double-overtime win, Arizona had shot 43.2 percent overall to edge USC's 42.6 percentage from the floor. USC finished ahead on the boards, 38-35.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO