This Week in Seattle Food News: Beth's Is Back, Full Tilt Ballard Says Goodbye, and A Vietnamese Spot Lands on Beacon Hill

Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questioned
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
theregistryps.com
Southwest Design Review Board Moves Forward a Proposal for a 100-Unit Assisted Living Facility in Seattle
A proposal for a new assisted living facility in Seattle took another step toward completion. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Thursday, the Southwest Design Review Board voted to move the project forward to the master use permit phase. The project is a five-story, 100-unit assisted living facility with retail and would be part of the Living Building Pilot Program, according to project information.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
shorelineareanews.com
Big Chicken coming to Shoreline
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
Local news you missed this weekend
NBC News - 02/03 17:48. Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature. (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
myedmondsnews.com
Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds
More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
realdawghuskies.com
National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer
“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
MyNorthwest.com
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
247Sports
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
