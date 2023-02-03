Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
California State Parks Announces $2.8 Million in Grants to Protect, Restore and Enhance Wildlife Habitats
California State Parks today announced the selection of 12 local park projects that will receive grants totaling $2.8 million from the California Habitat Conservation Fund Grant Program. This competitive program, funded by the California Wildlife Protection Act of 1990 (Proposition 117), aids local agencies for the protection, restoration and enhancement of wildlife habitat to maintain California’s quality of life.
ca.gov
Cal OES Seeks Public Comment on 2023 State Hazard Mitigation Plan
SACRAMENTO – Detailing California’s hazards and providing guidance on how to address them, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has released the draft 2023 State Hazard Mitigation Plan for public comment. As California’s primary hazard mitigation guidance document, it outlines California’s hazards, identifies mitigation...
ca.gov
Natural Gas Relief Is On The Way!
I am eager to share with you that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has approved the immediate delivery of the California Climate Credit to support consumers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills. This bill-reducing credit typically appears on consumer’s accounts in the month of April, but given the burdensome and excessive energy costs, the CPUC opted to fast-track its disbursement. The best part is, you don’t need to do anything to receive this benefit. The combined credit of $90 to $120 will appear automatically on your bill sometime during the coming weeks.
ca.gov
Caltrans, OTS Unveil New Student-Named Work Zone Safety Mascot
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) today unveiled Safety Sam as their new safety cone mascot. The name was selected in a statewide student contest and is part of the campaign to expand public safety awareness to protect highway workers throughout the state.
ca.gov
DWR’s Innovative Underground Aquifer Mapping Project Reaches Major Milestone: Data Now Available for Entire Central Valley
The Department of Water Resources’ (DWR) innovative Statewide Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) Survey Project has now released AEM data for the entire Central Valley of California, marking a major milestone for the program. Over 11,500 line-miles of AEM data were collected within the Central Valley between December 2021 and May...
Comments / 0