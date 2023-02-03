Read full article on original website
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Arkansas viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
Through Kentucky’s improvement, there is one thing that has been missing, a controlled win. While Florida made some runs, the Wildcats earned such a victory on Saturday in a wire-to-wire win over the Gators. After starting 1-3 in the conference, Kentucky is now on a six-game SEC win streak...
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
Kentucky Kernel
Cats stay perfect on the season, shutout VT 7-0.
No. 5 UK men’s tennis took home the win against Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats won the match 7-0 in Blacksburg, Virginia at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The match started with doubles. First up, the pairing of freshman Jaden Weekes and senior Alexandre LeBlanc faced off against...
Eastern Progress
EKU takes down No. 1 KSU at home
The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball team looked for redemption against Kennesaw State University (KSU) in their second matchup of the season when the Owls visited Richmond on Feb. 4. The Colonels found their redemption to the Owls, 77-74. The win against the Owls makes EKU the only...
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
OnlyInYourState
This Kentucky Restaurant Makes The Most Unique And Delicious BLT In The World
BLT, but make it Bluegrass. And possibly a little bougie. That’s the unique and delicious bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich that you’ll find at Goodwood Frankfort, a delicious dining spot in Kentucky’s capital city. Let’s dig in!. Have you tried the BLT from this Kentucky restaurant...
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try
Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
OnlyInYourState
Columbia Is An Old-School Steakhouse In Kentucky That Hasn’t Changed In Decades
Are you hungry for the taste and experience of an old-school steakhouse in Kentucky? Of course, small things here and there have to change as time goes on. Thankfully, the core of this restaurant has stayed the same throughout every curveball time has thrown its way. If you love classic...
