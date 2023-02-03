ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kentucky Kernel

Cats stay perfect on the season, shutout VT 7-0.

No. 5 UK men’s tennis took home the win against Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats won the match 7-0 in Blacksburg, Virginia at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The match started with doubles. First up, the pairing of freshman Jaden Weekes and senior Alexandre LeBlanc faced off against...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU takes down No. 1 KSU at home

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Men’s Basketball team looked for redemption against Kennesaw State University (KSU) in their second matchup of the season when the Owls visited Richmond on Feb. 4. The Colonels found their redemption to the Owls, 77-74. The win against the Owls makes EKU the only...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.

Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
LIBERTY, KY
WTVQ

Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy