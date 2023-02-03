ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Gamecock

Gamecock baseball develops camaraderie during offseason, strengthens chemistry

The South Carolina baseball team finished its 2022 season with a 27-28 record and a 13-17 SEC record, missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three full seasons. This offseason, the team was busy trying to create chemistry amongst veterans, incoming transfers and freshmen, hoping it will bring the program the success it's used to.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Preview: Gamecock softball looking to make postseason in 2023

With a new addition to the coaching staff, fresh talent from the transfer portal and a group of experienced upperclassmen returning, the South Carolina softball team is looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2019. Over the last three seasons, the Gamecocks have seen their winning percentage...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

University announces plan to develop 889 acres around Williams-Brice Stadium

The university announced a formal request for information (RFI) to explore development of 889 acres surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday at the Long Family Football Operations Center. The land west of the operations center to the Congaree River is already owned by the university and the USC Development Foundation, but...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC professors see opportunities for new forms of instruction, cheating in ChatGPT

Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) is simple: You type in a text prompt, and it spits out surprisingly intelligent-sounding text such as love letters, short stories, movie recommendations and even recipes. What worries educators is its ability to produce essays just as well or even better than what a high school student could.
USC Gamecock

Blossom Street bridge to undergo construction, become more user friendly

Columbia’s Blossom Street bridge will be under construction starting in the summer of 2024 to replace the current bridge while also adding features to make it more pedestrian friendly. “It was originally constructed in 1953, so it’s nearing it's end of the life cycle. It’s structurally fine now, but...
COLUMBIA, SC

