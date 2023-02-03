Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
USC Gamecock
Gamecock baseball develops camaraderie during offseason, strengthens chemistry
The South Carolina baseball team finished its 2022 season with a 27-28 record and a 13-17 SEC record, missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three full seasons. This offseason, the team was busy trying to create chemistry amongst veterans, incoming transfers and freshmen, hoping it will bring the program the success it's used to.
USC Gamecock
Preview: Gamecock softball looking to make postseason in 2023
With a new addition to the coaching staff, fresh talent from the transfer portal and a group of experienced upperclassmen returning, the South Carolina softball team is looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2019. Over the last three seasons, the Gamecocks have seen their winning percentage...
USC Gamecock
University announces plan to develop 889 acres around Williams-Brice Stadium
The university announced a formal request for information (RFI) to explore development of 889 acres surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday at the Long Family Football Operations Center. The land west of the operations center to the Congaree River is already owned by the university and the USC Development Foundation, but...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: No. 1 Gamecock women’s basketball takes third straight over No. 5 UConn
In a back-and-forth rematch of the 2022 national championship game, head coach Dawn Staley and No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team took down No. 5 Connecticut 81-77 to remain undefeated. The win was the Gamecocks' third straight over the Huskies, and South Carolina has now claimed three of the...
USC Gamecock
USC professors see opportunities for new forms of instruction, cheating in ChatGPT
Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT) is simple: You type in a text prompt, and it spits out surprisingly intelligent-sounding text such as love letters, short stories, movie recommendations and even recipes. What worries educators is its ability to produce essays just as well or even better than what a high school student could.
USC Gamecock
Restaurant Villa Tronco continues to surprise, delight Columbia community after 83 years
For Carmella Roche and generations of Columbia's citizens, exposed brick, welcoming staff and family portraits hanging on the wall make walking into Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant feel like coming home. As the oldest restaurant in South Carolina, Villa Tronco has been serving Columbia residents Italian cuisine for 83 years, and...
USC Gamecock
Blossom Street bridge to undergo construction, become more user friendly
Columbia’s Blossom Street bridge will be under construction starting in the summer of 2024 to replace the current bridge while also adding features to make it more pedestrian friendly. “It was originally constructed in 1953, so it’s nearing it's end of the life cycle. It’s structurally fine now, but...
Comments / 0