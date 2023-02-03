ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
constructiondive.com

Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store

Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
GREENVILLE, SC
wateronline.com

Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney.
GREENVILLE, SC

