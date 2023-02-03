Read full article on original website
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
constructiondive.com
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
FOX Carolina
Upstate non-profits and Prisma Health launch new foodshare program, feeding 440 families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new food initiative will help fill the gaps in access to fresh and affordable food in Greenville county. It’s a USDA food share program called the Produce Prescription Initiative. Greenville is one of only a few South Carolina counties to get this funding.
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store
Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
WYFF4.com
SCDOT gives new completion date for I-85 Business road work
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate drivers who use a stretch of I-85 Business that has been closed and under construction for more than a year will have to wait a few more months for the road work to end. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said recently that work...
11-year-old charged following incident near SC school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
FOX Carolina
Greenville patient says acupuncture helped with the symptoms of cancer treatment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Feb. 4th is World Cancer Day and treatment for cancer can take a big toll on patients both physically and emotionally. But there are some ways patients can get relief. A recent study found that acupuncture may help alleviate pain and anxiety for cancer patients....
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
WYFF4.com
One person dead after head-on collision in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed following a head-on collision in Greenville County early Monday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
WXII 12
VIDEO: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over North Carolina, South Carolina before it was shot down
FAIRVIEW, N.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above in the sky in the Carolinas Saturday morning before it was shot down. There were numerous sightings of the balloon including in Western, North Carolina. Evan Fisher captured a video of the balloon in Fairview near Asheville. He said...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in South Carolina.
Upstate family who lost son to fentanyl now fighting for awareness, stiffer laws
Brandon Bowers' parents, Ken and Melody, remember their son as athletic, hardworking and funny. They said his smile lit up any room he was in and recalled the way he would always comfort his friends on bad days. A fentanyl overdose killed the 27-year-old on Aug. 4, 2022.
WYFF4.com
Caretaker of Murdaugh's mother claims Murdaugh lied about amount of time spent with her night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Week three in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began with the jury once again out of the courtroom as Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony on alleged financials in Murdaugh's life leading up to June 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
