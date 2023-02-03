ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Jersey Man Arrested with 2X BAC, 1 Child, 1 Infant on I-95 in Mamaroneck for Leandra’s Law DWI

MAMARONECK, NY (February 6, 2023) —New York State Police arrested a man from Trenton, NJ for driving drunk with two young children, one just 3 months old. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:06 a.m., State Police observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in the village of Mamaroneck. The driver of the vehicle, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 5-year-old child and a 3-month-old infant.
MAMARONECK, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Retired Westchester County Cop Indicted for Forging Docs to “Double Dip” Salary-Pension

On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train. The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials. There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials...
CARLE PLACE, NY
PIX11

Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A due to traffic concerns

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. “We want quality of life. We don’t want accidents,” said Yonkers resident Joanne Gaito. Gaito and her neighbors are downright angry that Chick-fil-A has set its sights on their Yonkers neighborhood to open […]
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Another pedestrian-train fatality on Metro-North line

PEEKSKILL – Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North passenger train Monday morning. This one occurred at around 7:08 a.m. in Peekskill on the Hudson Line in the area of Hudson and Railroad avenues. Hudson Line service was temporarily delayed between Manitou and Peekskill during the investigation.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Long Island Highway

A 73-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Long Island highway late Monday night, Feb. 6. Emergency crews in Islip were called just after 10:30 p.m. with reports of a crash on the southbound Southern/Heckscher State Parkway between exits 44 and 45, according to State Police.A preliminar…
ISLIP, NY

