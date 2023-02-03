Read full article on original website
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
New Update: IDs Released For Officer Shot In Head, Suspect Caught At Hudson Valley Days Inn
The NYPD officer from Long Island who was shot attempting to buy an SUV has been identified and a suspect has been arrested at a Hudson Valley Days Inn.NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, age 26, of Deer Park, in Suffolk County, is in "grave condition," and "fighting for his life," at Brookdale Hospital, sai…
talkofthesound.com
New Jersey Man Arrested with 2X BAC, 1 Child, 1 Infant on I-95 in Mamaroneck for Leandra’s Law DWI
MAMARONECK, NY (February 6, 2023) —New York State Police arrested a man from Trenton, NJ for driving drunk with two young children, one just 3 months old. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:06 a.m., State Police observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in the village of Mamaroneck. The driver of the vehicle, was found to be intoxicated while traveling with a 5-year-old child and a 3-month-old infant.
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police
A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
yonkerstimes.com
Retired Westchester County Cop Indicted for Forging Docs to “Double Dip” Salary-Pension
On Feb. 7, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg announced the indictment of former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor Anthony Sciacca, a retired Westchester County Police Officer. Sciacca allegedly stole over $163,000 from the New York State and Local Retirement System (NYSLRS) by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department (SED).
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Peekskill
The name of the 19-year-old who was fatally struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. Peekskill resident Wilmer Cango was hit by train number 830 on Monday, Feb. 6 around 7:10 a.m. at the Peekskill Metro-North station at the Hudson Avenue Crossing, Metro-North spokesman Mike Cortez said.
'Explosive device' sets SUV on fire in Long Island driveway: police
A man threw an “explosive device” at an SUV parked in a Long Island driveway on Sunday, sparking a vehicle fire, Nassau County police said Monday.
Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection
Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Throws Explosive Device On SUV Parked At North Merrick Home
Police are investigating after a man threw an explosive device onto a parked SUV outside a Long Island home. The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in North Merrick, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspect threw the device onto the front of a Cadillac...
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
4 People Stopped From Robbing Homes, Arrested In Harrison: Police
Four people believed to have been involved in residential burglaries across the nation were arrested after police pulled them over in Westchester County and found them in possession of burglar's tools. On Saturday, Feb. 4, police in Purchase pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a...
Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place
A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train. The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials. There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials...
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A due to traffic concerns
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. “We want quality of life. We don’t want accidents,” said Yonkers resident Joanne Gaito. Gaito and her neighbors are downright angry that Chick-fil-A has set its sights on their Yonkers neighborhood to open […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Another pedestrian-train fatality on Metro-North line
PEEKSKILL – Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro-North passenger train Monday morning. This one occurred at around 7:08 a.m. in Peekskill on the Hudson Line in the area of Hudson and Railroad avenues. Hudson Line service was temporarily delayed between Manitou and Peekskill during the investigation.
Pedestrian, 58, fatally struck by 2 vehicles on LI roadway: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
Man Strangled Woman, Violated Restraining Order In Putnam County: Police
A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said. Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Villa-Carchipulla...
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting taken into custody at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Day's Inn in Nanuet, where the person of interest was apparently hiding out.
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Long Island Highway
A 73-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Long Island highway late Monday night, Feb. 6. Emergency crews in Islip were called just after 10:30 p.m. with reports of a crash on the southbound Southern/Heckscher State Parkway between exits 44 and 45, according to State Police.A preliminar…
