No. 5 Huskies Roll Past Boston University in Beanpot Semifinals

CHESNUT HILL, Mass. – — Powered by a three-point performance from graduate studentMaureen Murphy, the No. 5 Northeastern women's hockey team took down Boston University in the Beanpot semifinals on Tuesday evening at Conte Forum, 4-1. The Huskies advance to the Beanpot Championship game next Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the Harvard vs. Boston College matchup.
Huskies Set To Host Hofstra Wednesday On CBSSN

BOSTON – The Northeastern men's basketball team returns to the national airwaves on Wednesday night when the Huskies host Hofstra on CBSSN. Tip-off from Matthews Arena is set for 6 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting NUHuskies.com/tickets. THREE THINGS TO KNOW. 1. THE SERIES WITH HOFSTRA. The Huskies...
Philips Garners National Goaltender of the Month Accolades

BOSTON— Senior netminder Gwyneth Philips of the No. 5 Northeastern women's hockey team has been named the National Goaltender of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association for January as announced on Tuesday. This award marks Philips second time this season earning National Goaltender of the Month laurels. During...
