CHESNUT HILL, Mass. – — Powered by a three-point performance from graduate studentMaureen Murphy, the No. 5 Northeastern women's hockey team took down Boston University in the Beanpot semifinals on Tuesday evening at Conte Forum, 4-1. The Huskies advance to the Beanpot Championship game next Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the Harvard vs. Boston College matchup.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO