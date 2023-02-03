Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant
Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
thatoregonlife.com
This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever
For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/3 – Josephine County Grand Jury Indicts Accused Accomplice In The Foster Attempted Murder Case, Jackson County Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Grand Jury Indicts Accused Accomplice In Benjamin Foster Attempted Murder Case. A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine...
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
KDRV
Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
basinlife.com
Meet Felicity, She’s Looking for A Home With A Nice Family; Waiting at Klamath Animal Shelter
This week’s pet ready for adoption at Klamath Animal Shelter is a dog named “Felicity”. Felicity is a 4 month old, female Husky and German Shepherd mix. She loves people, has lived with other dogs but never been around cats. She’s okay with children as young as 10 years old.
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
thatoregonlife.com
Sink Your Teeth Into These Giant Cinnamon Rolls At This Popular Oregon Bakery
You better come with an appetite if you plan on dining at Heaven On Earth! This family owned restaurant and bakery has been serving Southern Oregon since 1974 with enormous cinnamon rolls, mouth watering breakfast dishes, and other goodies made with love. Heaven On Earth In Azalea, Oregon. The Heaven...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
