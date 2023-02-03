For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.

