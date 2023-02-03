ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant

Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
MEDFORD, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Oregon Tackle Shop Offers Some Of The Best Sandwiches Ever

For over 20 years, The Fishin’ Hole has been fishing and guiding the majestic upper Rogue River. It’s a great place to learn fly fishing, whether you’re an amateur or an expert. The shop also offers waders, boots, rods, and reels, as well as clothing for all seasons. If you’re interested in booking a trip with one of their guides, you can do so here. You’ll get everything you need to fish on the Rogue River on your heart pumping fishing adventure.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/3 – Josephine County Grand Jury Indicts Accused Accomplice In The Foster Attempted Murder Case, Jackson County Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Grand Jury Indicts Accused Accomplice In Benjamin Foster Attempted Murder Case. A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
GRANTS PASS, OR

