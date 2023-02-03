ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources

Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is getting back into fighting shape. On Sunday, the Marvel actor gave his followers an inside look at his continued recovery, one month after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition. "Physical therapy Sunday," the 52-year-old actor wrote over a picture of exercise equipment posted on his...
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming Rennervations Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident

"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU...I hope you're ready," Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner isn't letting anything slow his plans down. The actor — who recently suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident — shared on Instagram Sunday that his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, is still scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered. "We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," Renner, 52, wrote alongside a location shot from the show. "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we...

