Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Related
Boy who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried to Choke Another
Boy who Shot Teacher Allegedly Tried to Choke Another
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators' alleged "failure to act" and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January.
FBI, Chesapeake police extend deadline for victims to identify belongings following Walmart shooting
The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department are extending the timeline for victims during the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to identify their belongings.
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend’s shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him.
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
Community members to host fundraiser for Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting
Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police
Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins. Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.
Teacher emails reveal 'behavioral difficulties' with 6-year-old shooter at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newly obtained documents shed light on behavioral problems with a 6-year-old boy in the months leading up to when police said he intentionally shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school. The shooting inside Richneck Elementary left the teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, critically...
WAVY News 10
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
Newport News teachers to school board: 'We need support now'
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth Shooting
Police in Portsmouth is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning on the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-664 crash in Hampton
A Suffolk man was killed Monday in a crash on northbound Interstate 664 in Hampton, and another man was injured, state police said (Photo - Virginia State Police).
1 dead, another hurt after Sunday shooting in Chesapeake
One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday evening shooting on Broad Street in Chesapeake.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: First Black Woman Takes Command
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s largest Naval base has its first Black woman as a commanding officer. Capt. Janet Days has taken command as Naval Station Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer. Learn more about her in this week’s Military Minute. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
Comments / 0