Related
fox56news.com
Ford CEO: Future EVs will be “radically simplified,” use smaller batteries
Ford CEO Jim Farley has already upped F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 a year, and he’s pressing production of its Mustang Mach-E toward 200,000 a year, effectively seeing it reengineered along the way. At the same time, this ramp has been part of a heavy lift at Ford—literally airlifts...
Replace Spark Plug Wires in 5 Easy Steps
Worn spark plug wires and boots can start to leak voltage to nearby engine parts, causing arcing and creating performance problems. Here’s how to replace them before that happens. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something...
blufashion.com
Make Your Home Smarter With Solar Battery Installation
Research necessary information. c. Determine local requirements, regulations, and incentives. The Use of Solar Energy is Growing Across the Globe. In recent years, solar energy has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional sources of electricity. With more and more people recognizing the importance of taking steps to reduce their environmental impact, solar energy is becoming an attractive option for many homeowners. However, before making a decision about investing in a solar setup, it’s important to understand the basics of solar energy and learn about the benefits of installing a solar battery. Additionally, it’s important to research local requirements and regulations related to installing such systems as well as incentives that may be available in your area.
insideevs.com
Bosch Could Soon Equip Electric Bicycles With ABS
If you’ve ever ridden a bicycle before, chances are you’re familiar with this scenario: you’re coasting down a hill, when all of a sudden, a dog crosses the road. You grab your brakes in panic, and before you know it, you’re on your belly with a mouthful of dirt, or maybe even missing a few teeth.
generalaviationnews.com
First flight: Electric Sky Jeep
An all-electric Zenith Sky Jeep has successfully completed its first flight. A firm based at Old Buckenham Airfield in Norfolk, England, has been working on the electric Sky Jeep, which is based on a Zenith CH-750, for the past three years. The goal is to provide “cheap and sustainable transport...
constructiontechnology.media
JCB shares benefits of hydrogen combustion vs. fuel cells
Lee Harper, JCB chief engineer – Electrification, highlights the advantages of the company’s hydrogen combustion engine over fuel cell technology, as well as key features built into the engine and its impact on equipment operation. Delivered directly to your inbox, Construction Technology Newsletter features the pick of the...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Lumin smart circuit software now integrated with Enphase and SolarEdge batteries
With additional rebates available to U.S. consumers for home efficiency updates, energy load control will be paramount to furthering the country’s energy transition. Smart circuit company Lumin has now integrated its software with Enphase and SolarEdge energy storage products, allowing participating homeowners to easily personalize and manage circuits and prolong battery runtime.
makeuseof.com
Why Do Full EVs Still Have a 12v Battery?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your electric vehicle comes with a massive battery; not only can it help you travel miles, but it also enables you to reach speeds of 60 miles an hour in less than six seconds (and even faster in a Tesla Model S Plaid, which demolishes it less than two seconds!).
Kautex Wins First Order for Pentatonic Skid Plate for Battery Electric Vehicles
BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced it has received the first order from an automotive OEM for a thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate is part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line supporting battery electric vehicle production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005277/en/ Image of Kautex’s full Pentatonic battery system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ryvid Sings Their "Anthem" Electric Motorcycle's Praises!
Move over cars; there’s a new eco-friendly vehicle in town! California-based company Ryvid has recently announced the launch of the Anthem series of personal electric motorcycles. It’s time to take electric mobility to a new level — say hello to simplistic motorcycling! Let’s dive into what makes this series so unique.
