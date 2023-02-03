Read full article on original website
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
carolinajournal.com
Thousands apply in first days of expanded Opportunity Scholarship Program
The application period for 2023-2024 school year Opportunity Scholarships opened Feb. 1 and closes March 1. Each scholarship is worth up to $6,492 a year toward private school tuition. Applications for the Opportunity Scholarship Program opened Feb. 1 in North Carolina, marking the beginning of what is sure to be...
jocoreport.com
Letter To Editor: Enough Is Enough: Bad Behavior By Coaches, Parents And Fans Must Stop
By Dr. Karissa Niehoff, Chief Executive Officer of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and Que Tucker, Commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches,...
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
Living a stressful life and don't have work-life balance? Apply for NC Employee Assistance Program for help
Getting out of financial and other problems is like a dream for everyone. In North Carolina, a large number of people are jobless and homeless, and some don't even have food for their families. It is a matter of great concern.
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses proposed N.C. Parents’ Bill of Rights
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights in the N.C. Senate. Kokai offered these comments during the Feb. 3, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
'Hopefully it gets better': Economy a big concern ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address
Small business owners in Raleigh are facing concerns about the current state of the economy ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address.
Washington Examiner
'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Voters could have chance to repeal NC's Jim Crow-era voting test in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are trying again this year to remove a Jim Crow-era voting test from the state's constitution. This year, the amendment's chances of making it onto voters' ballots may be better. In 1899, after the civil war, North Carolina and many other southern states...
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
WRAL
Bipartisan support to vote out NC's Civil War-era voter test
In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added a literacy test to their constitutions as a way to prevent Black voters from being able to exercise their right to vote. In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added...
YAHOO!
How much money is your state spending to defend against climate change? What we learned
North Carolina became the object of some national scorn when it ordered coastal regulators a decade ago to ignore the latest scientific predictions of how fast the seas would rise in the coming decades. Proponents of the short-lived 2012 state law said embracing worrisome projections on sea-level rise, which they...
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
