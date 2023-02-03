ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

