kmyu.tv
Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday...
kmyu.tv
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police reportedly watch homeless man attempt to steal luggage from airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Concern was raised after law enforcement officials said they watched a homeless man attempt to steal multiple bags from a luggage carousel at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday. Officer Sarah Hill with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that she was...
kmyu.tv
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following road rage incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested following a road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports from a man that a white car was following him near 800 W North Temple Street on Monday around 3 a.m.
kmyu.tv
Hunter High lockout protocol lifted after suspicious activity near school
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hunter High School and nearby Hunter Elementary School were both placed on lockout protocol Tuesday morning as police investigated suspicious activity in the area, according to a statement from the Granite School District. According to the district's lockout protocol, school officials lock the outside...
kmyu.tv
68-year-old man dies after suffering medical emergency, hits head-on traffic on US-40
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his truck to hit head-on traffic on US-40. Utah Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash a short time before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 32 and River Road near milepost 13 in Wasatch County.
kmyu.tv
Second suspect in fatal Salt Lake apartment stabbing arrested, facing murder charge
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second suspect of a stabbing that took place recently at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City and resulted in the death of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody overnight Saturday. Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that...
kmyu.tv
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
kmyu.tv
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
kmyu.tv
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
kmyu.tv
Vehicle rolls over on I-80 as road conditions remain slick from storm
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a single vehicle rollover crash that they said was due to slick road conditions. Park City fire crews responded with Utah Highway Patrol to the scene on westbound I-80 at mile marker 140 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. More from...
kmyu.tv
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces new build for Park City golf course
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Golf legend Tiger Woods announced a new project in Park City. His golf course creation firm, known as TGR Design, is partnering with the Marcella Club to build its first ever Mountain West golf course. Marcella Club leaders said progress has already been made...
kmyu.tv
Utah women stay ranked at No. 7 in latest AP basketball poll
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/AP) — The University of Utah women's basketball team stayed ranked at No. 7 on the Associated Top 25 poll. It was their sixth week ranked in the Top 10. The No. 7 ranking is their highest ever in the poll. Conference foe Stanford fell four...
