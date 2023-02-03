Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Community partners will present equity plan at river restoration meeting
Revitalizing the Grand River continues to be a major project in Grand Rapids. Before any more progress is made, community partners want to lay down the foundation when it comes to equity. (Feb. 5, 2023) Community partners will present equity plan at river …. Revitalizing the Grand River continues to...
WOOD
Mosaic Counseling offering free series of seminars
Mosaic Counseling is offering free seminars during a six-week educational-support series. (Feb. 6, 2023) Mosaic Counseling offering free series of seminars. Mosaic Counseling is offering free seminars during a six-week educational-support series. (Feb. 6, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 020623. Winds will be on the increase with scattered...
WOOD
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in …. ‘Sober Bowl’ offers alcohol-free Super Bowl celebration. An event being held this Super Bowl Sunday is giving people recovering from addiction the opportunity to enjoy the big game without alcohol. (Feb. 7, 2023) Consumers Energy: Upgrades leading to...
WOOD
Super Bowl ads have big price, bigger payoff
On Sunday, millions of people across the country will tune in to see the Super Bowl and watch its famous commercials. (Feb. 7, 2023) On Sunday, millions of people across the country will tune in to see the Super Bowl and watch its famous commercials. (Feb. 7, 2023) Annual Dancing...
Comments / 0