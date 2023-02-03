Read full article on original website
oldtownwinchesterva.com
Black History Month: Ruth’s Tea Room
In celebration of Black History Month, Old Town Winchester in partnership with Selah Theatre Project and Bright Box presents the premiere of RUTH’S TEA ROOM, a new original play by local playwright and director LaTasha Do’zia. With performances at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, there are two chances to see this exciting FREE debut of what is sure to become an enduring Winchester classic.
oldtownwinchesterva.com
Restaurant Week 2023
The 9th Annual Winchester Restaurant Week, presented by the Winchester Main Street Foundation, provides an opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their cuisine and highlight their best creations. Participants will spend the week showing off signature items, beloved favorites, or, in some cases, unique specialty creations dreamed up just for the event! With chef-inspired menus at special pricing, there’s no better time to discover new restaurants or pay tribute to your regular stops by trying something new!
Inside Nova
Prince William County school librarian competes tonight on 'Jeopardy!'
Tanya Parrott, librarian at the Nokesville School, competes tonight on ABC's game show "Jeopardy!" Parrott, a Gainesville resident, has worked for Prince William County schools since 2004, serving as librarian Battlefield High School, Benton Middle School, Chris Yung and Yorkshire elementary schools, and currently, the Nokesville School. The show airs...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
tourcounsel.com
Francis Scott Key Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Francis Scott Key Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Frederick, Maryland. Opened in 1978, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Value City Furniture, DSW, Ethan Allen, Barnes & Noble, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Original anchors at Francis Scott Key Mall in 1978 included Sears, Hess's, and Gee Bee. The...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
American Red Cross helping more than 60 people after 3-alarm apartment fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews knocked out a fire at an apartment building in the Annandale area that sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that crews went to the apartments, located in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike, shortly before 1:40 a.m. The fire […]
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police have released surveillance images from a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank just after 2:30 p.m., approached a teller and held up a note demanding money, police said. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
