Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Marlin ISD used Monday to assess the damage from the power outage, including replacing all the food inside the cafeterias.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that crews plan to start installing conduit on the Bagby Avenue bridge across Highway 6 this week. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Early Saturday morning a group of volunteers from TBM showed up to Temple. Close to a dozen members helped trim tree limbs on the ground and at the tops of the trees. The Temple team’s leader James Tindell said they will stay in town as long...
Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14
After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Things may be warming up but thousands are still in the dark in Central Texas. With many still without power Saturday in Bell County after this week’s ice storms, some are turning to hotels like the Hampton Inn in Temple for electricity. “We have been...
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Jacob Drumm of Temple was on a trip in Michigan when he received word from his neighbors that trees had fallen on his house from Wednesday’s ice storm. “They walked over to our property and noted that two trees had split, one landing on the...
TEMPLE, Texas — One local barbeque business started the week off with a series of unfortunate events, and it wasn't just because of the winter storm. Dustin Pustka, owner of Pustka Family Barbeque, says he began the week by putting his dog of 13 years down. As if that wasn't enough, the ice storm hit right after, costing the business two days of potential revenue.
In a recent Pew Survey, only 18 percent of Afro-Latinos said they were Black compared to the 39 percent who said they identify as White.
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University has reached a settlement with a former student who sued the school after he slipped and fell during the February 2021 ice storm. Aaron Ali, a junior history major from Grand Prairie, was seeking at least $200,000 in his lawsuit. Judge Vicki Menard of...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
