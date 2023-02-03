ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Mall-to-Mall project Bagby Ave. bridge work starts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project. TxDOT says that crews plan to start installing conduit on the Bagby Avenue bridge across Highway 6 this week. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas girl on road to recovery after icy weather incident with power line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas child is recovering after being electrocuted by a power line outside her home in Groesbeck, according to a GoFundMe posted for her family. Anniston Longer, 7, was at her home on Feb. 1 when she saw a fire in her driveway and went to see what happened, according to a GoFundMe for the family. The icy weather caused a tree limb to down a power line, and she grabbed the live power line not realizing what it was.
GROESBECK, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Commuting Chaos In Central Texas, I-35 And I-14

After 3 straight days of freezing rain, it is nice to finally get on the road again. The problem is everyone else had the exact same thought. For a few that thinking might have stopped at the door as some motorists appear to have left their brain at home in Killeen-Temple, Texas this morning.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Owens-Brockway laying off 90 employees in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News has learned that Owens-Brockway Glass Container is laying off approximately 90 people from its Waco plant. The layoffs are expected to continue though March 31st. The same plant went through layoffs in 2019. The company informed Mayor Dillon Meek ant the Texas...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas business is bouncing back after a double hit

TEMPLE, Texas — One local barbeque business started the week off with a series of unfortunate events, and it wasn't just because of the winter storm. Dustin Pustka, owner of Pustka Family Barbeque, says he began the week by putting his dog of 13 years down. As if that wasn't enough, the ice storm hit right after, costing the business two days of potential revenue.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
KWTX

Marlin Police make six arrests after old VA hospital broken into

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - At around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Marlin Police were dispatched on a call for three suspicious vehicles at the old VA hospital. Upon arrival authorities found a hole cut in the fence and confirmed the hospital had been broken into. Six people were arrested and three...
MARLIN, TX
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Driver arrested after car collides with church

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department arrested a driver who drove into Bible Missionary Church on 18th Street early Saturday morning. Crews arrived on scene around 5:45 a.m. Waco Police say the driver of a car was possibly speeding when it crashed into the church. A passenger in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Three held in connection with Temple carjacking

Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident. Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco K9 officer Andor helps Hewitt PD find suspect’s AR-15

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An AR-15 rifle allegedly hidden by a suspect was found by Waco Police Department K-9 Officer Andor following a call for help Saturday night. Andor and a Waco Police officer were called in the evening of Feb. 4 to assist the Hewitt Police Department during a disturbance call.
HEWITT, TX

