Reed Jay Snyder – Cache Valley Daily
March 15, 1954 — February 4, 2023 (age 68) Reed Jay Snyder passed away February 4, 2023, in Preston, Idaho. He was born March 15, 1954, in Preston, Idaho to Owen J Snyder and Norma Pearson Snyder. He married Barbara Ann Swann February 4, 1977. They were blessed with one daughter, Rebecca Ann Snyder.
Nathaniel Allen Olsen – Cache Valley Daily
April 20, 1993- February 5, 2023 (age 29) Our loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, Nathaniel Allen Olsen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home in Pleasant View, Utah. He was born on April 20, 1993 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of...
Dean Wilcox – Cache Valley Daily
Dean Wilcox, of Perry, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born in Ogden, the third of six children to Lynn and Bernice Wilcox. Dean grew up in Syracuse, Utah, where he learned the value of hard work and other life lessons working on the family farm. Summers were spent hauling hay around Pinedale, Wyoming. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1967. Dean married Linda Glasmann and together they had a daughter, Andrea. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and was stationed in Fuerth, Germany. He attended Weber State University. He married Merial Dustin and they raised three daughters, Shana, Meka and Deana. He married Lana Russell and together they raised their son Taylor.
USU, Mountain West, Colorado State quick in condemning CSU student chants at Max Shulga – Cache Valley Daily
FORT COLLINS, Colorado – In the waning minutes of Utah State’s men’s basketball victory over Colorado State on Saturday – which took place in Fort Collins – a small group of Rams student supporters chanted “Russia” at Aggie guard Max Shulga, a native of Ukraine, whose family still resides in the country currently under attack by the Russian state.
LuDeen Burbank Christensen – Cache Valley Daily
LuDeen Burbank Christensen 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, in Richmond, Utah at her son Steve’s home. She was born April 28, 1931, in Richmond, Utah to Charles Day and Letha Johnson Burbank and lived there her entire life, moving one house away when she was married. She was the oldest of three girls with LeahDawn and Judy eventually joining the family. She graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary.
Snowmobile strikes woman in Logan Canyon
Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.
John Marshall Brough – Cache Valley Daily
April 29, 1939 — February 3, 2023 (age 83) John Marshall Brough passed away on February 3, 2023, near his home in Preston, Idaho. He was born on April 29, 1939, in Los Angeles, California. He was the first child and son of Robert Marshall Brough and Utahna Clayton Peterson.
Utah State University to host community scholarship training – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State University is offering a training for organizations, businesses or individuals in the community who offer scholarships. Craig Whyte is Executive Director of Student Financial Support at USU. “There’s a lot we could cover in this training, but a few things we’ll talk about specifically are...
'The Sinks': Site of record-breaking cold temperatures in Logan Canyon
Two sinkholes in Logan Canyon are a unique natural wonder and a reminder of the power and beauty of nature.
Poor air quality Saturday, storm Sunday
Happy weekend, Utah! We've been battling bad air for the last several days, and our inversion doesn't budge for the first part of our weekend.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
AirMed responds to tubing accident in Peter Sinks, Logan
LOGAN, Utah — Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 4, a 34-year-old female sustained critical injuries after being struck by a snowmobile. The accident occurred about 100 to 150 yards west of the Peter Sinks parking lot in Logan Canyon. According to a release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a...
Throughout February USU celebrates Black History Month – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Utah State University’s Division of Diversity, Equity &...
The Pie Dump has been a popular Bear River High School hangout for over a century
GARLAND – The Pie Dump, located at 20 W. 1400 S. in Garland and a hangout for students at Bear River High School, turned 100 years old last year. As of January, they have a new owner and general manager to begin the next hundred years. Phoenix Stevens and...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
Adams Wealth Advisors makes significant donation to Cache Community Food Pantry – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – One local company came together to help with a big donation to the Cache Community Food Pantry at the end of the year. Inflation on consumer goods, including food, has created a real burden for some people struggling to feed their family and that is what prompted Adams Wealth Advisors to make a $15,000 donation to the pantry in December.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
