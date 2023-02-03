ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed Jay Snyder – Cache Valley Daily

March 15, 1954 — February 4, 2023 (age 68) Reed Jay Snyder passed away February 4, 2023, in Preston, Idaho. He was born March 15, 1954, in Preston, Idaho to Owen J Snyder and Norma Pearson Snyder. He married Barbara Ann Swann February 4, 1977. They were blessed with one daughter, Rebecca Ann Snyder.
Nathaniel Allen Olsen – Cache Valley Daily

April 20, 1993- February 5, 2023 (age 29) Our loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, Nathaniel Allen Olsen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home in Pleasant View, Utah. He was born on April 20, 1993 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of...
Dean Wilcox – Cache Valley Daily

Dean Wilcox, of Perry, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born in Ogden, the third of six children to Lynn and Bernice Wilcox. Dean grew up in Syracuse, Utah, where he learned the value of hard work and other life lessons working on the family farm. Summers were spent hauling hay around Pinedale, Wyoming. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1967. Dean married Linda Glasmann and together they had a daughter, Andrea. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and was stationed in Fuerth, Germany. He attended Weber State University. He married Merial Dustin and they raised three daughters, Shana, Meka and Deana. He married Lana Russell and together they raised their son Taylor.
USU, Mountain West, Colorado State quick in condemning CSU student chants at Max Shulga – Cache Valley Daily

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – In the waning minutes of Utah State’s men’s basketball victory over Colorado State on Saturday – which took place in Fort Collins – a small group of Rams student supporters chanted “Russia” at Aggie guard Max Shulga, a native of Ukraine, whose family still resides in the country currently under attack by the Russian state.
LuDeen Burbank Christensen – Cache Valley Daily

LuDeen Burbank Christensen 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, in Richmond, Utah at her son Steve’s home. She was born April 28, 1931, in Richmond, Utah to Charles Day and Letha Johnson Burbank and lived there her entire life, moving one house away when she was married. She was the oldest of three girls with LeahDawn and Judy eventually joining the family. She graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary.
John Marshall Brough – Cache Valley Daily

April 29, 1939 — February 3, 2023 (age 83) John Marshall Brough passed away on February 3, 2023, near his home in Preston, Idaho. He was born on April 29, 1939, in Los Angeles, California. He was the first child and son of Robert Marshall Brough and Utahna Clayton Peterson.
AirMed responds to tubing accident in Peter Sinks, Logan

LOGAN, Utah — Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, February 4, a 34-year-old female sustained critical injuries after being struck by a snowmobile. The accident occurred about 100 to 150 yards west of the Peter Sinks parking lot in Logan Canyon. According to a release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a...
Throughout February USU celebrates Black History Month – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Utah State University’s Division of Diversity, Equity &...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
