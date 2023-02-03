Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Future of E-15 Ethanol
When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What's Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy's Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa State Daily
Meet the candidates running to be the voice of undergraduates
With campaign platforms ranging from promoting student opportunities to affordable living to empowering students, the three candidates running for vice president of the student body will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Get to know the six individuals who want to represent the voices of Iowa State University’s undergraduate...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
'His trailer was nearly in pieces': Iowa troopers remove semi-truck from service
Iowa state troopers removed a semi-truck from service Sunday after they said the trailer was "nearly in pieces." In a post on Facebook, the state patrol says the driver was pulled over near Altoona. ISP says he was traveling from Omaha to Chicago to pick up a load. This content...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Historic Eilers Hotel engulfed in devastating fire
FORT DODGE, Iowa — On Feb. 3, 1994, the historic Hotel Eilers in Fort Dodge was engulfed in a devastating fire. The hotel was built in the 1870s by John Duncombe, a historic figure in Fort Dodge. Presidents Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, and Theodore Roosevelt had all been...
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
Iowa State Daily
The push for inclusion: International students on embracing their culture
There are more than 90 culture and identity-based student organizations on campus, and while some students have the opportunity to share and celebrate their culture on campus, others, like Lindsay Wendy Ngobo Ndjele from Cameroon, do not have the same chance. Since the fall of 2022, international students have made...
iheart.com
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Iowa State Daily
Career Fairs to kick off in second week of February
Students will have the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills and get their foot in the door of the professional world throughout February during Iowa State’s Spring Career Fairs. Iowa State will hold the Engineering Career Fair on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Hilton Coliseum and the...
Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views
An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
