The family of a mother who died from bowel cancer after being wrongly discharged from a hospital and left in agony for months have received an apology from the NHS.Baljeet Kaur, 56, was twice “negligently” sent home from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich after she went to A&E displaying telltale symptoms.She first attended the emergency department with pain, vomiting and rectal bleeding before being discharged following an X-ray in January 2019.Baljeet, of Smethwick, West Mids., returned a month later where another X-ray was performed but she was once again sent on her way by bungling medics.A mass was only...

18 HOURS AGO