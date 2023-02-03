Read full article on original website
I Took Oxy And Fentanyl For Years. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Opioid Crisis.
"I prided myself on being tough and not complaining — even when I had to crawl on my hands and knees down the stairs to have a family dinner."
KRMG
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
buzzfeednews.com
Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.
During the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old who was brutally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee — questions remain about the role Nichols’ physique may have played in his arrest. At 6 feet 3 inches, he weighed...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
A doctor has been convicted a federal charges of adulterating medical devices for re-using what the Justice Department called 'unsanitary' equipment meant for only one use.
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
Mother dies from cancer after hospital discharged her despite telltale symptoms
The family of a mother who died from bowel cancer after being wrongly discharged from a hospital and left in agony for months have received an apology from the NHS.Baljeet Kaur, 56, was twice “negligently” sent home from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich after she went to A&E displaying telltale symptoms.She first attended the emergency department with pain, vomiting and rectal bleeding before being discharged following an X-ray in January 2019.Baljeet, of Smethwick, West Mids., returned a month later where another X-ray was performed but she was once again sent on her way by bungling medics.A mass was only...
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
6 mouth cancer symptoms everyone should know as cases skyrocket
Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report, placing renewed emphasis on the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.According to research published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021, up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people dying with the illness within the year.That represents an increase in deaths of 40 per cent in the last 10 years and a 20 per cent rise in the last five.“Traditional causes...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
