The fill rate for oral antibiotics is nearing a second peak after falling since the end of 2022, GoodRx data shows. In November, the prescription fill rate for antibiotics increased to 1.4 percent before declining to a 0.89 percent fill rate in the first week of 2023. The end of January — the most recent data available on GoodRx's dashboard, which was updated Feb. 7 — saw a 1.36 percent nationwide fill rate for antibiotics.

7 HOURS AGO