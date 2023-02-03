Read full article on original website
2023 Healthcare Financial Trends, Digital Transformation
CommerceHealthcare® has released its fifth annual Healthcare Finance Trends for 2023 report. The report includes an in-depth analysis of research combined with practice experience and identifies consideration for the industry given multiple intersecting challenges in the year ahead. The report’s key insights range across regulatory, financial, technological and supply...
Americans' top concerns: stronger economy, lower healthcare bills
Healthcare concerns and the economy remain top priorities for Americans, according to new data released by the Pew Research Center. The Center surveyed 5,152 U.S. adults between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24. Of the five main concerns they shared, two were related to the healthcare system, while two centered on finances.
EHR vendor Athenahealth lays off 178 employees
EHR vendor Athenahealth has laid off 178 employees, the Boston Globe reported. A little more than 100 employees were also "redeployed to higher priority areas of our business," Chair and CEO Bob Segert stated in a companywide email obtained by the news outlet. A spokesperson told the Globe the move represented less than 3 percent of the company's workforce.
5 digital health companies laying off workers
The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared. Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:. Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers. Guardant Health, a...
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
Tower Health suffers rating downgrade amid persistent financial struggles
Troubled West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which is currently undergoing a strategic review and selling off several assets, suffered a rating downgrade on its bonds, S&P Global reported Feb. 6, adding that the outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects Tower Health's significant ongoing operating losses that are expected to continue...
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will...
CVS Health zeroing in on $10.5B deal for Oak Street Health
CVS Health is nearing a deal to purchase Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a primary care network with more than 160 clinics in 21 states, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal would be a $10.5 billion transaction and could be announced later this week. Oak Street shares spiked 35 percent after news of the potential deal broke, according to MarketWatch.
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
Private equity had 2nd-highest year for healthcare deal activity in 2022, report finds
Private equity had its second-best year for healthcare services deal activity in 2022 — 2021 being the best — after firms announced or closed an estimated 863 transactions, according to a Feb. 3 report by market research firm Pitchbook. Four things to know:. 1. The 863 private equity...
6 health tech trends impacting medical practices
Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD. AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe...
WellSpan selects Epic-based platform for virtual care
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has tapped KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, for its virtual care services. WellSpan patients can now conduct virtual visits through their MyChart. In addition to the partnership, WellSpan is investing in the company, according to a Feb. 6 KeyCare news release. "KeyCare's virtual...
Demand for antibiotics sees a 2nd wave
The fill rate for oral antibiotics is nearing a second peak after falling since the end of 2022, GoodRx data shows. In November, the prescription fill rate for antibiotics increased to 1.4 percent before declining to a 0.89 percent fill rate in the first week of 2023. The end of January — the most recent data available on GoodRx's dashboard, which was updated Feb. 7 — saw a 1.36 percent nationwide fill rate for antibiotics.
Viewpoint: Investment in nursing schools can help end the workforce shortage
With staffing shortages poised to continue, those in the healthcare space must continue to rethink strategies to address the issue. One place to start is by increasing investment in nursing schools, members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board argue in a Feb. 6 article. Nursing schools provide a critical pipeline...
Health system marketing leaders on the move: 3 new appointments
The following marketing executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 18:. Lauren Norris was named director of marketing at Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System. Mark Stewart was named director of marketing for Dothan, Ala.-based SouthEast Health. Christy Maraone was named vice president of marketing and corporate...
Economic growth continues in hospital sector, ISM reports
Economic activity, though lower than the previous month as the "tripledemic" of respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19 slowly declined, grew in January for the 32nd straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Feb. 7. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 52.5 percent...
Is Gen Z's lack of job loyalty a myth?
Generation Z has been deemed noncommittal when it comes to their careers, charged with leading the "Great Resignation" and "quietly quitting" rather than shooting for promotion. However, recent data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute suggests those attributions are unfair, according to Fortune. New data analyzed by the publication revealed...
CMS hospital readmission reduction program ineffective for COPD, study suggests
Researchers found CMS' Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program slowed adoption of quality inpatient care for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The analysis, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, compared the quality of inpatient COPD care before (January 2010 to September 2014) and after (October 2014 to December 2018) the inclusion of COPD exacerbations in the program. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 950,000 hospital admissions for COPD exacerbation among 995 hospitals.
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
