Bills Ex & Halftime Retiree Vontae Davis Arrested
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis, who is best known for retiring from the NFL at halftime in Week 2 of the 2018 season, was arrested Saturday.
Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to put much thought into finding their best option at backup quarterback.
Former Bucs star Antonio Brown makes another outrageous claim
This time it involves CTE - which Brown says was caused by a former teammate.
Ex-Pro Bowl CB arrested following crash that left person hospitalized
Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday following a car crash that left one person hospitalized. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports that Davis was arrested in South Florida and charged with driving while under the influence. The 34-year-old allegedly crashed his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of... The post Ex-Pro Bowl CB arrested following crash that left person hospitalized appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
BREAKING: Panthers Find a Defensive Coordinator
A huge hire by Frank Reich and company.
NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change
When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
Ravens reportedly 'have spoken' to former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for vacant OC job
The Baltimore Ravens decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman a short while after their 24-17 Wild Card Weekend loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022-2023 playoffs. It ended a four-year partnership between the two sides, and both move on to look for other opportunities. Baltimore has...
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks
Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jared Goff's Current Contract Considered a 'Steal'
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff provides the organization stability at one of the most important positions out on the football field. After a stellar 2022 season, the veteran signal-caller has earned the opportunity to lead the offense again in 2023. What has supporters even more excited will be Goff's opportunity...
This proposed Packers-Bengals trade sends Tee Higgins to Green Bay
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next young wide receiver to cash in on a lucrative new contract this offseason. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, he has cemented himself as one of the better young receivers in the league.
NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle
The NFL's competition committee will discuss several new rule changes this offseason and may decide to outlaw a specific type of tackle. The post NFL talking about outlawing 1 type of tackle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
Vikings hire notable coach for DC position
Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the...
