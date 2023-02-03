Read full article on original website
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
BMF Boos? La La Anthony And Da’Vinci Address Those Pesky Dating Rumors On ‘The Jason Lee Show’
La La Anthony is put on the spot about the rumors she and Da’Vinchi are more than just BMF costars in a brand new interview. We’ve got an exclusive clip from The Jason Lee Show featuring La La Anthony and Da’Vinchi. The two co-stars have sparked dating rumors and Jason finally gets them to dish on their status. Check out the clip below.
HipHopDX.com
Sheek Louch Refuses To Believe Quentin Miller Helped Write Nas' Verses
Sheek Louch has refused to believe Quentin Miller’s claims that he worked with Nas and helped him write a few of his verses during the King’s Disease sessions. On the latest segment of his conversation with VladTV, The LOX member made it clear that he doesn’t believe any of the rumors that Miller wrote any lyrics for Nas during the sessions for King’s Disease II and III. According to Sheek, people have to be clear on what they contributed to a song.
TMZ.com
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott Light up Grammy Black Music Collective Event
With no offense intended to any other parties, the inaugural Black Music Collective Grammy-Week throwdown was the highlight of last year’s Grammy Week — with performances from Summer Walker, John Legend, Muni Long and others, and there was such a general positive and proud vibe to the whole event that the Academy decided to do it up even bigger this year. Held at the Hollywood Palladium, it was a sort of mini-MusiCares event, in that four individuals were honored with the inaugural Global Impact Award — Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Epic Records Chairman-CEO Sylvia Rhone — and did...
Quavo Delivers Moving 'In Memoriam' Tribute To Takeoff, And Everyone Is Crying
The Migos rapper honored his slain nephew with a beautiful rendition of "See You Again" and "Without You."
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott & Many More To Deliver Special Hip Hop 50 Grammys Performance
Los Angeles, CA - Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and many more are among a star-studded cast of performers set to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. LL COOL J will play host for the celebratory segment while legendary Roots drummer...
HipHopDX.com
Royce Da 5’9" Dubs Tyler, The Creator ‘One Of The Greatest’
Royce Da 5’9″ has proclaimed that Tyler, The Creator is “one of the greatest” artists in his eyes, going beyond social media to tell the Odd Future founder in person. In an Instagram post on Friday (February 3), Royce shared his opinion along with a photo of the moment where he gave Tyler his props directly.
ETOnline.com
Teyana Taylor Teases Her Role in 'White Man Can't Jump' and Future in Acting (Exclusive)
Teyana Taylor may have backed away from her music career in 2021, but her acting career is just beginning. The 32-year-old teased her upcoming projects while chatting with ET at Universal Music Group's GRAMMYs after-party on Sunday. Fresh off an award-winning run at Sundance 2023 for the A.V. Rockwell-directed drama...
thehypemagazine.com
Wikid Films Owner Carlos Williams: A Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur
Prestigious entrepreneur and owner of Wikid Films & BoxediN, Carlos Williams, has diligently worked on his abilities, network, and platform to ensure his success. He has remained true to his roots and the independent artists of Tennessee, showing them the ropes and assisting them in the enhancement of their talents. What was once an idea, eventually transitioned into the implementation of strategy which has landed Carlos and his team a variety of opportunities.
Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls Star In The First Look At ‘White Men Can’t Jump’
It is no secret that we are living in an era of reboots, remakes and re-imagined series and films. On Peacock, Morgan Cooper and company are off to a great start following the first season of Bel-Air. Elsewhere, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and company recently dropped off new versions of House Party and Space Jam. Not to be forgotten, there is a rumored New Jack City continuation in the works. With all of that going on, all eyes are on 20th Century Studios’ revamped White Men Can’t Jump this afternoon.
allhiphop.com
Slick Rick Celebrates Grammy Honor With Russell Simmons, Nas, Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte & More
On Saturday (February 4), the co-founder of Slick Rick’s former label Def Jam Recordings hosted a star-studded event at Culina Ristornate + Caffé. Slick Rick was in Los Angeles over the weekend celebrating his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award with several of his famous friends. On Saturday (February 4),...
Grammy Nominee Jack Harlow Teases Super Bowl Commercial with Missy Elliott (Exclusive)
On Sunday, Jack Harlow hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for three awards!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jack about the nominations, as well his Super Bowl LVII commercial with Missy Elliott. While Harlow would “love” to win, he is just “excited”...
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 50th HipHop Anniversary Performance Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, More!
The Grammy Awards has always been a place of celebration of triumph and success in the music industry. Every year, new artists and their works of art are recognized by The Recording Academy for their commercial and cultural impact on people not just in the United States but also in the world.
