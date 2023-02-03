Read full article on original website
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
Intracoastal Capital Cuts Stake in Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 15, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $151.47, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Delta Apparel (DLA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.56%....
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Japanese Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling to stay just above the 27,500 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by sharp losses at index heavyweights SoftBank Group and Nintendo. SoftBank Group is slipping more than 6 percent after reporting a net loss of around $6 billion in the December quarter, while Nintendo is plunging more than 7 percent after it slashed sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch console,
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Thai Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 8 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,680-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Peabody Energy (BTU) closed the most recent trading day at $28.27, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the coal mining...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.73MM shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.04MM shares and 13.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
