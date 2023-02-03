ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstontx.gov

Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 14137 Fleetwell Drive

February 6, 2023 - Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third male at 14137 Fleetwell Drive about 4:55 p.m. on Saturday (February 4). The identities of both victims, 58 and 23, pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
houstontx.gov

Investigation into Male Found Deceased at 2000 Firnat Street

February 6, 2023 - Houston police have learned the identity of a male found deceased at 2000 Firnat Street about 11 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 4). The victim is identified as Carlos Lugo, 14. An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences revealed he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX

