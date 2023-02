WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even when things go wrong for Indiana, the Hoosiers always seem to find their way back. The No. 4 Hoosiers took down Purdue 69-46 for their 22nd win of the year but it started a bit shaky. Indiana struggled in the first quarter but eventually played like its usual self as the game progressed. In a rowdy environment and after a sluggish start, Indiana’s veteran mentally pushed the team through for its ninth win in a row.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO