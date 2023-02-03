Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Police Dept. search high school for explosive device after anonymous call
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque Police Dept. were called to Hempstead High School on Monday morning after an anonymous call reporting that there was a potential explosive device at the school. The police department and Dubuque Community School District (DCSD) implemented their joint threat response protocols, and students and staff...
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police hold fundraiser, public outreach event for K9 unit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department held an event on Saturday where people could pet one of the department’s K9 units as well as purchase plush dolls of some of the CRPD’s dogs. The event was held at the 16th Street SW Theisen’s, moving...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Waterloo, Iowa
Waterloo, Iowa, is a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. Nestled in the heart of the Midwest, it offers a wide range of exciting attractions and activities that are perfect for visitors of all ages. Waterloo has something to offer everyone, from scenic parks and lakes to historical landmarks and cultural institutions. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at some of the top things to do in Waterloo, Iowa, so that you can make the most of your visit to this charming city.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protestors are continuing to push for an arrest after the death of Devonna Walker. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 2. KCRG-TV9 received a video showing Walker and two of her neighbors shouting at each other. One of those neighbors used a racial slur, the “n-word.” Shortly after, there was a scuffle. It appears then that Walker was stabbed. No arrests have been made in the case, but activists hope to change that.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg
Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Democratic National Committee to vote on presidential nominating calendar. Updated: 6 hours...
wmay.com
U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy
The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
tourcounsel.com
Kennedy Mall | Shopping mall in Dubuque, Iowa
Kennedy Mall is a shopping mall located in Dubuque, Iowa. It is owned by the Cafaro Company. The mall's anchor stores are Edward Jones, Shoe Carnival, Planet Fitness, Vertical Jump Park, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, and Books-A-Million.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
Eldridge police seize $33,000 from Madison Russo bank accounts
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County authorities have seized over $33,000 of money and property from bank accounts belonging to Madison Russo and a family member, according to court documents filed on Feb. 2. The document, a petition for forfeiture filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Cusack, shows that...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, February 6th, 2023
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
A New Pizza Restaurant Will Open This Week in Cedar Rapids
Last spring, signs went up for a new restaurant over at 319 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids. That new restaurant is called Tipsy Tomato, and we're happy to report that it is FINALLY ready to open its doors!. Tipsy Tomato is a new pizza restaurant owned by Epic Catering....
