Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared. A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52. NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
chathamjournal.com
U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties
Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD...
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
chapelboro.com
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
alamancenews.com
County agrees to buy former BD building along I-85/40 to house consolidated 9-1-1 center
Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to purchase a former industrial building in Burlington along I-85/40 to serve as a new, centralized location for the county’s 9-1-1 center and other local emergency services. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to use nearly $7.3 million in...
WXII 12
2 firefighters injured in house fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
WRAL
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Organizations Collecting Plastic Bags to Turn into Beds for Homeless
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local organization is using plastic grocery bags to make mat beds for the homeless in our community. Here is how you can contribute and also get rid of some of the plastic bags building up in your drawers. Chaplain Bill Hatfield with the Randolph County...
There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
Comments / 0