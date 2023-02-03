ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

U.S. 421 to be resurfaced in Chatham and Randolph counties

Carthage, NC – A $6.2 million contract awarded recently by the N.C. Department of Transportation will bring improvements to nearly 15 miles of U.S. 421 in Chatham and Randolph counties. The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction along both directions of U.S. 421 South between the Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

2 firefighters injured in house fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy