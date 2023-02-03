Read full article on original website
Related
Pup adopted by family in Columbia to compete in Puppy Bowl
Animal lovers are counting down to the 19th annual Puppy Bowl that's happening this Sunday. The Puppy Bowl is an event meant to help dogs get adopted.
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
marketplace.org
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
When visitors first enter the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, they pass Victorian-era wrought-iron cages. Signs, with black and white photos, show animals that used to live there, including bears, hippos, and hyenas. Linda Hanna, a 67-year-old visitor, remembers seeing them as a child. “I felt like they paced a lot....
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
Wbaltv.com
Decadent desserts propelling Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake to next level
The owner of Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is taking his business to the next level. Matthew Featherstone, founder of Hiatus Cheesecake, added his homemade strawberry crumbles onto cakes while frosting others in preparation for a big batch of cheesecakes to go out to Baltimore-area Whole Foods stores. And, with 13 different varieties, there's something for everyone.
mdlottery.com
Baltimore Mom Celebrating $50,000 Scratch-off Win
Denise McIntosh of Baltimore is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize. A Baltimore mother of two is celebrating a life-changing $50,000 scratch-off prize that she landed during a recent shopping trip to a Towson Walmart. As she visited the store last week, Denise McIntosh paid a visit to the self-serve...
Randallstown residents make push to bring more shopping, dining options to Liberty Road corridor
BALTIMORE - Randallstown residents want more variety and options in their neighborhood.Ryan Coleman, President of the Randallstown NAACP, said one of the major issues in the Randallstown community is the disinvestment in the Liberty Road corridor and a lack of variety in stores. "You have an affluent African-American neighborhood that's a food desert," Coleman said.Coleman told WJZ that grocery stores have been leaving the community for years, leaving the people of Randallstown with limited options. "The stores, all they want to give us are the dollar stores, self-storage, the mini marts, the gas stations," Coleman said. "It's really a cause for concern that people do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and grocery items."Coleman is leading an effort to revitalize Liberty Road. He told WJZ that community members have expressed wanting grocery stores, coffee shops, bookstores and dine-in restaurants. "They have been very clear on what they want," Coleman said. "I think the impetus is now on us, on the leaders, to make that happen."
baltimorepositive.com
Bringing the big acts back to Baltimore becomes real with Bruce and The Eagles opening doors to CFG Bank Arena in April
Baltimore Magazine writer Ron Cassie joins Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at State Fare in Catonsville to discuss the future of live music in downtown Baltimore and the big acts and big hopes for a million people visiting the building in the first year. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. baltimore, people,...
wypr.org
"Arundel Burning"
On January 30, 1956, a devastating fire broke out at Arundel Park during a church fundraiser and oyster roast. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Kevin Saunders Excels in Recent Roles on Major Shows
Actor Kevin Saunders grew up in Gaithersburg, attending Whetstone and Stedwick elementary schools in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. At 13, he moved to Western Maryland but came back to Gaithersburg when he was 20, later attending the University of Maryland at College Park. Now, his acting career is picking up steam– coming off of an appearance on the hit STARZ series BMF. In recent years he has had roles in Atlanta, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cobra Kai, and a lot more.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Sagamore Spirit Penny’s Proof Maryland Straight Rye 2022 Release
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by the party behind it. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. “There is no one article made in Baltimore that has done more to spread the fame of...
Wbaltv.com
Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new
South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
foxbaltimore.com
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Comments / 0