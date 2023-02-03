ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

M1A2 Abrams
4d ago

wow. Tate is going to be sitting on over 1.6 billion dollars given by the government. his words were he didn't need to receive money from the Biden administration yet he's sitting on a billion so far while hospitals shut down and a huge ongoing water crisis in the states capitol city is going on . tates a corrupt clown in my opinion. government should step in and babysit. the billion is from the cares act incase somebody wants to check my info being put out there. it's not fake mississippi. it's real. get tate out of there

biloxinewsevents.com

‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America

‘Only in Mississippi’: White representatives vote to create white-appointed court system for Blackest city in America. A white supermajority of the Mississippi House voted after an intense, four-plus hour debate to create a separate court system and an expanded police force within the city of Jackson — the Blackest city in America — that would be appointed completely by white state officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi. The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Poll: 65% of Mississippi voters want ballot initiative process restored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to polling by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), 65% of voters support restoring the ballot initiative process in Mississippi. The Mississippi Supreme Court deemed the process unconstitutional in 2021 after a medical marijuana initiative was approved by voters. The SPLC recommends that legislators listen to the voters. “Mississippians want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn

Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Voters ‘Overwhelmingly’ Want Ballot Initiatives Restored, Open Meetings

An “overwhelming” bi-partisan majority of likely Mississippi voters want the Legislature to restore the ability of voters to put issues on the ballot and vote on them through ballot initiatives, a new survey shows. The Mississippi Supreme Court struck down the ballot-initiative process in May 2021, along with a medical-marijuana law voters had approved in November 2020.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Legislative Power Grabs and Takeover Attempts

I’ve been thinking a lot about opportunities for young people in Mississippi. At every turn, I’ve confronted the brain drain that continues year after year with graduates walking out of our good, relatively cheap public universities and driving off to another state with more opportunities, better health care, and more tolerance for gay folks and others who don’t fall within the confines of “normalcy.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
a-z-animals.com

Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Amtrak train crews begin required Gulf Coast training

We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

